Free 2021/22 Junior Blues Membership For 2020/21 Members

Town have announced that all Junior Blues members from 2020/21 will receive free membership for the 2021/22 season with new memberships on sale from next week. The Junior Blues is the club’s long-standing membership scheme for fans aged five to 15, while supporters from birth up to the age of four can become Foals members. New membership packs will be posted to existing members in June with a covering letter, vouchers and a membership card. The goodie bag will be the same as in 2020/21 due to Covid-related issues. Match ticket vouchers and the free stadium tour from 2020/21 will be carried over into 2021/22 and members will also receive another season of ticket vouchers. Members will be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts and the chance to win some fantastic prizes from the club’s new official Junior Partners. New Junior Blues and Foals memberships for 2020/21 will go on sale next week with full details on the club site.

Wallingford_Boy added 14:40 - May 28

Great stuff, but my lad is now 16, so misses out :( 0

