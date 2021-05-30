Town Linked With Oxford Midfielder and Face Keeper Frustration
Sunday, 30th May 2021 10:13
Town are reportedly eyeing Oxford United central midfielder Mark Sykes, while their interest in Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist is said to be facing frustration.
According to The Sun on Sunday, the Blues are interested in signing the 23-year-old Northern Irishman this summer.
Belfast-born Sykes joined Oxford from Glenavon in 2019 in January 2019 and since then has made 66 starts and 26 sub appearances, scoring three times, helping the U's into the League One play-offs in both seasons.
The report claims the Belfast-born schemer is out of contract this summer, however, Oxford triggered a one-year option on his deal at the end of April.
Having been capped 11 times at U21 level by Northern Ireland, scoring twice, Sykes has since switched his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland but is yet to win a cap although is on standby for their June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.
Meanwhile, the Blues reported interest in Siegrist is, also according to The Sun on Sunday, being frustrated by the 29-year-old waiting to see whether Celtic firm up their interest.
Siegrist, who is out of contract this summer, has been linked with Celtic, who are currently managerless, since January.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]