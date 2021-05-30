Town Linked With Oxford Midfielder and Face Keeper Frustration

Sunday, 30th May 2021 10:13 Town are reportedly eyeing Oxford United central midfielder Mark Sykes, while their interest in Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist is said to be facing frustration. According to The Sun on Sunday, the Blues are interested in signing the 23-year-old Northern Irishman this summer. Belfast-born Sykes joined Oxford from Glenavon in 2019 in January 2019 and since then has made 66 starts and 26 sub appearances, scoring three times, helping the U's into the League One play-offs in both seasons. The report claims the Belfast-born schemer is out of contract this summer, however, Oxford triggered a one-year option on his deal at the end of April. Having been capped 11 times at U21 level by Northern Ireland, scoring twice, Sykes has since switched his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland but is yet to win a cap although is on standby for their June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary. Meanwhile, the Blues reported interest in Siegrist is, also according to The Sun on Sunday, being frustrated by the 29-year-old waiting to see whether Celtic firm up their interest. Siegrist, who is out of contract this summer, has been linked with Celtic, who are currently managerless, since January.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



trncbluearmy added 10:17 - May 30

If he is really holding out for Mickey mouse football fine move on, but as I suspect most of the stories knocking around at the moment are exactly that, move on nothing to see here........again 0

SaigonTractor added 10:18 - May 30

I instinctively don't believe a thing The S*n says.



However, if we're actually competing with Celtic for Siegrist then I think we need to move on to a different target. Any player would choose Celtic given the choice between them and Ipswich. 1

chepstowblue added 10:34 - May 30

Are we really in need of a new keeper?!! I would think that improving every other position on the pitch would be of greater priority ! -1

Marinersnose added 10:43 - May 30

We definitely need a number one. The spine of the team is key to success. Bart saved the team so many points in a season where as average keepers which is what we have cost the team points. Upgrade needed 100 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments