CEO Ashton Starts Town Job

Tuesday, 1st Jun 2021 09:14 New Blues CEO Mark Ashton begins his job at Town today. The 49-year-old, whose five-year spell in the same role at Bristol City ended over the weekend, is holding a meeting with all club staff this morning prior to a Portman Road press conference which TWTD will be attending with stories available on the site early this afternoon. TWTD revealed that Ashton was the man the new Blues owners wanted to be their CEO back in February with his appointment confirmed in April. Ashton became chief operating officer with the Robins in January 2016 then in July 2017 was named chief executive officer, having previously worked with the Robins as a consultant helping to establish their talent identification and recruitment system. Named Championship CEO of the Year in 2019, Ashton was credited with wily transfer dealings which saw the Robins net significant profits in the player trading market, while Ashton Gate and the club’s training infrastructure have also been transformed during his time with the club. However, the appointment of Dean Holden as manager last summer, 2020/21’s transfer business and a failure to make a serious challenge for promotion to the Premier League despite owner Steve Lansdown’s very significant fortune have led to fan criticism. A former youth goalkeeper with West Brom, Ashton was on the Baggies’ board from 1990 to 2014. In June 2004 he was appointed chief executive of Watford and he spent four and a half years with the Hornets before a four-month spell at Wycombe Wanderers in the same role in 2009. Five years as chairman with Worcestershire-based consumer services company Grove Life followed before he and new Blues chairman O’Leary were part of a consortium which took charge at Oxford United. Ashton subsequently spent a year and a half as CEO at the Kassam Stadium. Since May 2010 he has been the chairman of Tactical Change, which is described as an “international sports management company specialising in football management; particularly the business of football. Providing cutting edge solutions to the football industry, from player trading and recruitment to innovative commercial models that drive revenues and profitability”. As previously reported, Robins head of operations/club secretary Luke Werhun has also been ear-marked for a role at Portman Road working under Ashton.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



aas1010 added 09:39 - Jun 1

Hopefully signings now👍 2

Guthrum added 09:40 - Jun 1

Good. A full-time, football-experienced Chief Executive is finally in place at Portman Road, with the promise of having actual authority to make strategic decisions.



With the best will in the world and not necessarily through any fault of their own, other recent holders of that title (or Managing Director) have lacked in one or more of those areas. Or had too many other jobs loaded onto them in addition. 5

I_AM_GOD added 09:47 - Jun 1

From the story - "A former youth goalkeeper with West Brom, Ashton was on the Baggies’ board from 1990 to 2014. In June 2004 he was appointed chief executive of Watford and he spent four and a half years with the Hornets before a four-month spell at Wycombe Wanderers in the same role in 2009."





Can he serve on the board of one club while CEO at another? 0

Ipswichbusiness added 09:50 - Jun 1

What is O’Neill’s role?



He seems to have gone very quiet, is he still at the Club? 1

Suffolkboy added 10:10 - Jun 1

WHAT DOES the future hold ? It looks like a merry go round of folk who’ve previously worked together for periods ,now getting together at ITFC .

Proper structure and strategy can improve the prospects for any business ,but we must hope the fortune , heart and soul of ITFC are well appreciated and protected as part of this project !

COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments