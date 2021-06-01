Ashton: Cook Absolutely the Right Manager for Town
Tuesday, 1st Jun 2021 16:35
New CEO Mark Ashton believes Paul Cook is absolutely the right manager for Town, but knows there will be pressure to succeed next season as there will be on other bosses at League One’s bigger clubs.
Asked whether he has complete faith in Cook, the Liverpudlian having been as critical of anyone of his own performance since he took charge at Town in March, Ashton said: “Look, it's a results-based industry for managers, we know that.
“I've known Paul on the circuit for a number of years, he's someone I've admired actually for a number of years and I think he was absolutely the right manager for this football club, it's what this football club needs and I'm excited to get the opportunity to work with him and help him.
“But my word, he sets a tempo himself, he works hard, he has real passion and wants to take this football club forward on the pitch.”
Ashton says there will be pressure on Cook but believes that comes with the territory: “Yeah, there will. But if you're at Sunderland, if you're at Sheffield Wednesday, if you're at Rotherham, there will be pressure everywhere on all managers.
“They understand that that's the world they live in. But we give people time, we work with them and that's the only way you can build sustainable success.
“You've got to put the foundations into place. You've got to do it properly. And if you do that and you're resilient in doing that, and you keep doing the right things every single day, we'll get success.”
