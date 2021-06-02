TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Kieron Dyer Part One
Wednesday, 2nd Jun 2021 09:41
In the second podcast of the new collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday we speak to former midfielder and current U23s manager Kieron Dyer.
In the first part Dyer talks about his time as a player with the Blues. Part two, on his coaching career, follows Friday.
Photo: Action Images
