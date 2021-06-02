Scunthorpe Winger Linked Again
Wednesday, 2nd Jun 2021 10:52
Town are again being linked with Scunthorpe winger Alex Gilliead, along with Huddersfield, Coventry and Sunderland.
Gilliead, 25, was previously mentioned in connection with the Blues and Blackpool in March by Football League World.
Now the same source claims the the Blues, Terriers, Sky Blues and Black Cats are all in talks with the wideman, who is out of contract this summer and expected to leave Glandford Park.
Gilliead, who plays primarily on the right, joined the Iron in the summer of 2019 and has made 86 starts and three sub appearances for the League Two club, scoring seven times.
The six-foot-tall County Durham-born wideman or striker started his career with Newcastle United and featured for England’s U16, U17, U18 and U20 sides while at St James’ Park.
During his time as a Magpies player he spent spells on loan at Carlisle, Luton and Bradford before moving to Shrewsbury on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018 before departing for his current club for an undisclosed fee a year later.
Photo: Action Images
|
