Scunthorpe Winger Linked Again

Wednesday, 2nd Jun 2021 10:52 Town are again being linked with Scunthorpe winger Alex Gilliead, along with Huddersfield, Coventry and Sunderland. Gilliead, 25, was previously mentioned in connection with the Blues and Blackpool in March by Football League World. Now the same source claims the the Blues, Terriers, Sky Blues and Black Cats are all in talks with the wideman, who is out of contract this summer and expected to leave Glandford Park. Gilliead, who plays primarily on the right, joined the Iron in the summer of 2019 and has made 86 starts and three sub appearances for the League Two club, scoring seven times. The six-foot-tall County Durham-born wideman or striker started his career with Newcastle United and featured for England’s U16, U17, U18 and U20 sides while at St James’ Park. During his time as a Magpies player he spent spells on loan at Carlisle, Luton and Bradford before moving to Shrewsbury on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018 before departing for his current club for an undisclosed fee a year later.

Photo: Action Images



CokeIsKey added 10:58 - Jun 2

I can't imagine Cook would tell Dobra to leave only to sign a 25-year-old who scored a single goal in league 2 all season. Has to be agent work here. 1

Oldboy added 11:13 - Jun 2

Can't see this one happening, but maybe as a support player. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 11:14 - Jun 2

A goal every 12 games for a winger/striker.... YES PLEASE! -1

ArnieM added 11:17 - Jun 2

The problem we will have is every time we are after a player who is also the subject of interest from Championship clubs, I’d say we have little or no chance of securing them, because what player in his right mind would plumb for a league one club when he could go to a championship club? 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 11:28 - Jun 2

The fact Hurst signed him twice puts me off straight away. 0

GiroJim added 11:42 - Jun 2

No thank you, move on. 0

GTRKing added 12:10 - Jun 2

Who knows he might be good, I’d say give him a 1 year deal if we can get him on the cheap as not sure he is the answer if we get promoted but certainly a good League 1 player at most 0

