Shorts Sponsorship Extended

Wednesday, 2nd Jun 2021 11:02 Mortgagemove will continue to sponsor the Blues’ shorts during 2021/22. The Ipswich-based mortgage company agreed a three-year deal in 2018 and has now taken that into a fourth year with the option to extend further. Their name will appear on first team and replica shorts. “I am delighted that we have been able to strengthen our excellent working relationship with the club and we also look forward to supporting the Community Trust with their fantastic work in the local community,” Mortgagemove director Nick Golding told the club site. “Over the years we have been pleased to class many players and staff as not just clients but also our friends and that reputation we’ve gained is always a great talking point when dealing with other supporters and the general public. “It’s a new and exciting chapter in the history of Ipswich Town with the US owners coming in. It’s great to be part of it and we hope for a successful season ahead.” Rosie Richardson, Town’s director of sales, added: “We are thrilled that Mortgagemove have extended their involvement with the club through the shorts sponsorship. “We have worked with Nick and the Mortgagemove team for a number of years. They are a local company and enjoy their commercial involvement with the club, along with being huge supporters. Their logo will look fantastic on the shorts too!”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 11:26 - Jun 2

I wasn't aware that we had a shorts sponsor. 0

SamWhiteUK added 11:39 - Jun 2

Money well spent then Europablue! 0

PackwoodBlue added 12:01 - Jun 2

I was hoping we would see the new shirt by now. (Always nice to wear during the Euros/World Cup). I guess they're waiting on which players will be here next season before using as models! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments