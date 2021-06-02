Tractor Girls Successful in Application to Move Up to Third Tier
Wednesday, 2nd Jun 2021 16:19
Ipswich Town Women have been elevated to the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division, the third tier of women’s football following a successful application.
The 2020/21 FAWNL Division One South East (tier four) campaign was suspended in January due to the lockdown with the Tractor Girls leading Hashtag United on goal difference with a 100 per cent record and without conceding a goal, having played only four matches, one fewer than the second-placed side.
Town had similarly been top of the league when the 2019/20 season was declared null and void due to the pandemic last March.
In March this year the FA announced that although no automatic promotion would be taking place due to the few games played, clubs could apply to move up a division based on set criteria.
The Blues’ application has been approved by the FA with an announcement made this afternoon.
An FA statement reads: “We can confirm that the Upward Club Movement process within the Women’s Football Pyramid, which was opened via application in April, has now been determined by the Women’s Football Board following the curtailment of the 2020/21 season in tiers three to six.
“All clubs participating in tiers three to six (inclusive) of the Women’s Pyramid were permitted to apply for upward movement, with successful clubs moving into the league or division immediately above the tier in which they currently operate.
“As a result, FA Women’s National League Northern Premier side Sunderland and FA Women’s National League Southern Premier side Watford have been successful in applying for upward movement and will compete in the FA Women’s Championship next season.
“Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighouse Town will move up into Tier 3 (FA WNL Northern Premier), along with Southampton FC and Ipswich Town (FA WNL Southern Premier).”
The Tractor Girls will return to pre-season training ahead of their first campaign in FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division on Tuesday 6th July. Their fixtures will be confirmed the same month.
Meanwhile, the Blues completed their 2020/21 season on Sunday when they claimed the Suffolk Women’s Cup for the seventh successive season by beating Needham Market 6-0 at AFC Sudbury with Zoe Barratt (2), Lucy O’Brien, Sarah Brasero, Maddie Biggs and Liv Bilson on target.
Photo: Ross Halls
