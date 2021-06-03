New Home Kit Launched

Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 12:19 Town have launched the new home kit for the 2021/22 season which features black pin stripes on the shirt and a return to white shorts. The adidas-produced shirt has the three stripes on the shoulder but not down the sleeve and a round neck. There is also a return to the modern badge after the pre-1995 version was used in 2020/21, the 40th anniversary of the UEFA Cup win. The shirt also bears Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship logo relating to his upcoming tour on the front and as in 2021/21, a thank-you to the NHS on the back. Supporters will again be given the opportunity to add that to their replica shirts for £3.50, £8,000 having been raised for the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity in 2020/21. NHS staff from Ipswich Hospital joined Town first-team players and members of the ITFC Women’s team for the launch photoshoot. “Once again we thank Ipswich Town and their fans for their ongoing support. The monies raised by fans so far have been used to purchase comfortable seating for a brand new staff rest space away from the wards which we are delighted to be opening in June,” Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, told the club site. “The opportunity for healthcare workers to be involved in the official photoshoot was very well received and we know the club will be supported by many of our colleagues when the new season kicks off in August.” Town wore blue shorts in 2020/21, also in tribute to the strip worn in the UEFA Cup final in 1981, but the new kit reverts to the more traditional white shorts. The shirt is now available for pre-order in Planet Blue and online at www.itfcshop.com and will be dispatched from the end of June. Those who pre-order will be notified when their order has been dispatched or is ready to collect if they have chosen to click and collect from Planet Blue. Supporters wishing to use their remaining season ticket refund vouchers (from 2019/20 season) can pre-order the shirt in store at Planet Blue.

The new away kit, which is believed to be white, is to be launched later in the month.

Photo: ITFC



trncbluearmy added 12:21 - Jun 3

shirt average, video bloody awful -4

Nazemariner added 12:24 - Jun 3

I quite like the video. Remember that one they shot on a farm.....now that was rubbish. -1

Europablue added 12:26 - Jun 3

I really like the kit. I'll probably get one for the first time in about 10 years and also maybe one for my 2 year old son. 1

Europablue added 12:27 - Jun 3

We need a photoshoot with Ed Sheeran wearing it1 1

PutneyBlue added 12:28 - Jun 3

Shirt OK from what you can see on the video, which is terrible. It's OK to say it has black pinstripes, but the video doesn't show that.

0

slade1 added 12:30 - Jun 3

I think the same...

shirt ok

video awful 0

90z added 12:34 - Jun 3

Everything this club does is just moan moan moan ! 0

Bobbiesboys added 12:35 - Jun 3

The kit is ok, it doesn't make you think I must get one! I thought the club wanted to catch the youngsters early due to the lost generations, so why can you not get a shirt for a child under the age of 7? -1

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:38 - Jun 3

It's alright isn't it. It's blue, that's good. I tend to like something a little more jazzy though.



TBF could be pink, much more interested in who will be wearing it on the pitch 0

ArnieM added 12:43 - Jun 3

This shirt represents the last influence of Paul Lambert..... 0

ThaiBlue added 12:49 - Jun 3

Think the shirt is pretty poor,no wow factor. 0

blaggers added 12:51 - Jun 3

Massively underwhelmed. 0

SheptonMalletBlue added 12:53 - Jun 3

Great not seeing fist pumper in the new shirt!!!! 0

