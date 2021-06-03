New Home Kit Launched
Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 12:19
Town have launched the new home kit for the 2021/22 season which features black pin stripes on the shirt and a return to white shorts.
The adidas-produced shirt has the three stripes on the shoulder but not down the sleeve and a round neck. There is also a return to the modern badge after the pre-1995 version was used in 2020/21, the 40th anniversary of the UEFA Cup win.
The shirt also bears Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship logo relating to his upcoming tour on the front and as in 2021/21, a thank-you to the NHS on the back.
Supporters will again be given the opportunity to add that to their replica shirts for £3.50, £8,000 having been raised for the Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity in 2020/21.
NHS staff from Ipswich Hospital joined Town first-team players and members of the ITFC Women’s team for the launch photoshoot.
“Once again we thank Ipswich Town and their fans for their ongoing support. The monies raised by fans so far have been used to purchase comfortable seating for a brand new staff rest space away from the wards which we are delighted to be opening in June,” Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, told the club site.
“The opportunity for healthcare workers to be involved in the official photoshoot was very well received and we know the club will be supported by many of our colleagues when the new season kicks off in August.”
Town wore blue shorts in 2020/21, also in tribute to the strip worn in the UEFA Cup final in 1981, but the new kit reverts to the more traditional white shorts.
The shirt is now available for pre-order in Planet Blue and online at www.itfcshop.com and will be dispatched from the end of June.
Those who pre-order will be notified when their order has been dispatched or is ready to collect if they have chosen to click and collect from Planet Blue.
Supporters wishing to use their remaining season ticket refund vouchers (from 2019/20 season) can pre-order the shirt in store at Planet Blue.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]