Youngster Cutbush Signs First Pro Deal

Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 17:17 TWTD understands young midfielder Alfie Cutbush has signed his first professional contract with the club. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal having completed his two-year academy scholarship. He has been with the Blues since the U7s. Chelmsford-born Cutbush, who has just completed his 11th season with Town, scored nine goals and picked up seven assists as the U18s finished second in Professional Development League Two South and reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup during 2020/21.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments