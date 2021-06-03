Town Confirm Burns Signing
Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 18:08
Town have confirmed the signing of forward Wes Burns from Fleetwood on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, TWTD having revealed that the move was close to being completed this afternoon.
Burns, 26, becomes the first addition of the Paul Cook and Gamechanger eras.
We understand the Blues beat off competition from Championship side Coventry City to land the former Wales U21 international.
“I’m obviously delighted to get the deal done and sign for what is a massive football club,” Burns told iFollow Ipswich.
“I spoke to the manager and Mark Ashton [CEO] and I know the ambitions they have for the club.
“I have worked with Mark before at Bristol City and Oxford and I know what he wants to achieve in football.
“He told me about the takeover and getting Ipswich going in the right direction. It’s an exciting time for the club, seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here.
“The manager made it clear as well that the target is getting promoted to the Championship next season and then to kick on from there. The long-term goal is to reach the Premier League and I’m thrilled to be part of that challenge.”
Burns came through the youth system at Bristol City and while at Ashton Gate Burns spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United, Cheltenham, Fleetwood and Aberdeen.
Having made six senior starts and 48 sub appearances for the Robins, the Cardiff-born right-sided attacker or right-back returned to Fleetwood on a permanent basis in January 2017.
Burns, who has made 134 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 23 times since joining the Cod Army on a permanent basis, is contracted to Fleetwood for another season after an option on his contract was recently triggered.
Last season Burns netted six times, including his side’s goal in their final-day 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road.
Photo: ITFC
