Town Confirm Burns Signing

Thursday, 3rd Jun 2021 18:08 Town have confirmed the signing of forward Wes Burns from Fleetwood on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, TWTD having revealed that the move was close to being completed this afternoon. Burns, 26, becomes the first addition of the Paul Cook and Gamechanger eras. We understand the Blues beat off competition from Championship side Coventry City to land the former Wales U21 international. “I’m obviously delighted to get the deal done and sign for what is a massive football club,” Burns told iFollow Ipswich. “I spoke to the manager and Mark Ashton [CEO] and I know the ambitions they have for the club. “I have worked with Mark before at Bristol City and Oxford and I know what he wants to achieve in football. “He told me about the takeover and getting Ipswich going in the right direction. It’s an exciting time for the club, seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here. “The manager made it clear as well that the target is getting promoted to the Championship next season and then to kick on from there. The long-term goal is to reach the Premier League and I’m thrilled to be part of that challenge.” Burns came through the youth system at Bristol City and while at Ashton Gate Burns spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers, Oxford United, Cheltenham, Fleetwood and Aberdeen. Having made six senior starts and 48 sub appearances for the Robins, the Cardiff-born right-sided attacker or right-back returned to Fleetwood on a permanent basis in January 2017. Burns, who has made 134 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 23 times since joining the Cod Army on a permanent basis, is contracted to Fleetwood for another season after an option on his contract was recently triggered. Last season Burns netted six times, including his side’s goal in their final-day 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road. I would like to thank everyone involved @ftfc for an incredible 5 years. The fans who stuck by me through thick and thin. Made some great friends and amazing memories. I wish everyone associated with the club the best of luck in the coming season. pic.twitter.com/T6IaBADQVl — Wes Burns (@wesley__burns) June 3, 2021 Secondly, Can’t wait to get started at this massive club full of ambition. @IpswichTown Let’s put this club back where is belongs 🚜 pic.twitter.com/aqeo7zjbvC — Wes Burns (@wesley__burns) June 3, 2021

Elmswell_Blue added 18:10 - Jun 3

Good start - a standout amongst the opposition last season 3

Wallingford_Boy added 18:11 - Jun 3

Fee? 0

paulclacton added 18:12 - Jun 3

Good to see our intent to look at established hungry players looking for success. Hope one of many. 3

eunos added 18:12 - Jun 3

Excellent news! 1

mojo added 18:13 - Jun 3

Excellent news. A statement of real intent 1

essexccc added 18:14 - Jun 3

Good! 0

burwellian added 18:16 - Jun 3

"Burns, who has made 134 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 23 times since joining the Cod Army on a permanent basis, is contracted to Fleetwood for another season after an option on his contract was recently triggered."



I doubt he's contracted to Fleetwood any more Phil! :) 2

Bobbiesboys added 18:17 - Jun 3

Nice one! Welcome to ITFC Wes. I can't wait for August to get here. 1

Stourbridgeblue added 18:19 - Jun 3

Welcome Wes. If he can be as good for us as he was against us then he'll do OK. 5

BlueArrow added 18:21 - Jun 3

Welcome West hope you're gonna set the league on fire 🔥 1

herfie added 18:27 - Jun 3

Warm welcome, Wes. You won’t regret your decision to join our great club, at an exciting and hopeful time. A new era has begun, and you’re going to be a big part of it. COYB! 5

cornishblu added 18:28 - Jun 3

Been called a forward again ..,Suffolkpunch will go apoplectic at that ....esp if you have a different opinion

Wes ...welcome to the town....and as long as you wear the blue with pride I don’t care where you play

(A couple of goals would help though )

COYB 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 18:35 - Jun 3

Fantastic- Best winger in league one without doubt 1

cornishblu added 18:35 - Jun 3

Meanwhile another of our on loan forwards, ...who I hear is training to be a right back ...Troy Parrott has scored his first two international goals .

Congrats Troy 1

Suffolkboy added 18:36 - Jun 3

Seems like ‘an old boy ‘ given his history ; let’s hope he can produce the sort of form we are looking for ! The stats appear to show he does keep fit ,so that’s a welcome change!

COYB 0

suffolkblueeye added 18:36 - Jun 3

Fantastic player, championship level at least, now we need 20k season ticket sales... 0

bluesteal74 added 18:36 - Jun 3

This is where it begins been looking forward to this. Welcome wes 1

Monkey_Blue added 18:37 - Jun 3

All the best but a goal every 9 games….. -1

Roberds added 18:39 - Jun 3

In the words of another famous Mr Burns... Excellent!



Good to see us getting business done early, hopefully the first of many. 1

jas0999 added 18:40 - Jun 3

Very good signing. Welcome! 1

therein61 added 18:41 - Jun 3

Job done, Welcome Wes wish you a successful career at Portman Road, next one please Mr Ashton 1

Skip73 added 18:42 - Jun 3

Monkey, He's not a striker, his goal ratio isn't everything. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 18:48 - Jun 3

Welcome, Wes. Nice shirt! 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:51 - Jun 3

Agreed Skip73. Hopefully the first of many signings of players who really try, put a shift in, are a leader and don't take defeat as occupational inevitability to be smiled at. Welcome Wes. 0

bernie added 18:51 - Jun 3

Great news come on the blues , get in. Welcome Wes 0

