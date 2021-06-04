TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Kieron Dyer Part Two

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 07:00 Part two of the TWTD-Blue Monday podcast with former midfielder and current U23s manager Kieron Dyer. Having talked about his time as a player at Town in part one, Dyer discusses the injury problems which ended his playing days, his coaching career and working in the academy at Portman Road in the McCarthy, Hurst and Lambert eras and his expectations for the Blues under Paul Cook.

Photo: Matchday Images



