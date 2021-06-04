Blues Close in on Evans Signing

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 09:48

Wigan central midfielder Lee Evans, who TWTD revealed was a Blues summer target in April, is currently at the club and looks set to become Town's second signing of the summer today.

We understand Evans is at the club now to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on a free move with his Latics contract up this summer.

Evans, 26, was taken to the DW Stadium by Blues boss Paul Cook on loan from Wolves for the 2017/18 campaign in which the Latics carried off the League One title.

That led to a £750,000 move to Sheffield United, then in the Championship, but after a year with the Blades Evans returned to Wigan on another loan in the summer of 2018 before the switch was made permanent the following January.

Evans had been released by Bristol Rovers as a 15-year-old and joined hometown club Newport County where he broke into the first team when only two years older in 2012.

In January 2013, Wolves paid a reported £200,000 for his services and the four-times-capped Wales international went on to be a member of the side which won the League One title in 2013/14 season.

He featured in the Championship during the following campaign but spent 2015/16 back in League One with Bradford before returning to Wolves for the next season, prior to joining Wigan for his first loan spell.





Photo: Action Images

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:50 - Jun 4

Typo in your headline there Phil 1

BlueBlood90 added 09:51 - Jun 4

Brilliant signing. 0

naenormalblues added 09:54 - Jun 4

Fantastic deal. We are going up! 0

OwainG1992 added 09:56 - Jun 4

We are not messing about!

Lee Evans is a very good midfielder at this level.

Excitement all around! 0

herfie added 09:59 - Jun 4

No complaints! Get it over the line, and give him a warm welcome!



Amazing how, following years of living in a dark place where the most modest of signings seemed well beyond us, a great shaft of light is beaming down. Agree that it’s still very early days, but by heck everything seems a whole lot more positive looking forward. COYB! 1

CavendishBlue added 10:02 - Jun 4

JESUSSS!!!!



Thank christ it's not MARCUS..... 0

Europablue added 10:16 - Jun 4

Joke signing! 0