Dobra Set to Win Cap
Friday, 4th Jun 2021 10:45
Blues forward Armando Dobra will win his fourth Albania U21 cap this evening when his side faces Andorra away in a European Championships qualifier this afternoon.
The 20-year-old is set to start for the Albanians as they look to get their qualification campaign off to a winning start.
The youngsters have a friendly in Bulgaria on Tuesday but Dobra may be rested for that game with the Blues set to return for pre-season training on June 25th.
Like most of the rest of the current first-team squad, Dobra has been told he can leave this summer should Town receive an acceptable offer.
However, the London-born youngster said on Saturday that he is determined to get himself into the Town side in 2021/22: “My goal is to play with the first team in Ipswich.”
Elsewhere, former Blues loan striker Troy Parrott scored twice as the Republic of Ireland beat Andorra 4-1 away in a friendly last night.
The last player to net twice in the same game for Ireland was ex-Blues frontman Daryl Murphy in a 2-0 home victory over Moldova in 2017.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]