Millwall and Colchester Friendlies Confirmed

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 11:10 Town have confirmed friendlies away against Colchester United and at home to Millwall. The Blues will travel to face the U’s at the Jobserve Community Stadium on Tuesday 27th July in a double-header as they did last season with the first 75-minute match starting at 5.30pm and the second at 7.45pm. Town are likely to come up against midfielder Cole Skuse, who joined the U's last month having left the Blues after eight years. The Championship Lions will be at Portman Road on Saturday 31st July with a 3pm kick-off. The game will see former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski face Town for the first time since he left for South London in 2019. Whether fans will be able to attend the games and ticketing details will be confirmed in due course. Town previously confirmed matches at Dartford on Saturday 10th July and behind closed doors at Stevenage’s training ground on Tuesday 20th July. Meanwhile, we understand a friendly at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday 24th July is under discussion.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBlood90 added 11:15 - Jun 4

It'll be great to see Bart back between the sticks at Portman Road 0

TractorFrog added 11:15 - Jun 4

So it may be that the two keepers we will be facing are Bialkowski and Gerken! 0

Linkboy13 added 11:18 - Jun 4

Colchester game could be interesting Ipswich past against Ipswich present we might end up being embarrassed. Shame we're not playing Millwall at home be nice to see Bart again who has become immensely popular with the Millwall fans. 0

JamestownPrince added 11:39 - Jun 4

Old Bill will be happy... 3pm Saturday.....hot weather.... over packed trains of Millwall fans

0

Fatboy added 11:46 - Jun 4

What are the odds that Skuse scores against us?! 0

