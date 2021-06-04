Millwall and Colchester Friendlies Confirmed
Friday, 4th Jun 2021 11:10
Town have confirmed friendlies away against Colchester United and at home to Millwall.
The Blues will travel to face the U’s at the Jobserve Community Stadium on Tuesday 27th July in a double-header as they did last season with the first 75-minute match starting at 5.30pm and the second at 7.45pm.
Town are likely to come up against midfielder Cole Skuse, who joined the U's last month having left the Blues after eight years.
The Championship Lions will be at Portman Road on Saturday 31st July with a 3pm kick-off. The game will see former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski face Town for the first time since he left for South London in 2019.
Whether fans will be able to attend the games and ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.
Town previously confirmed matches at Dartford on Saturday 10th July and behind closed doors at Stevenage’s training ground on Tuesday 20th July.
Meanwhile, we understand a friendly at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday 24th July is under discussion.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]