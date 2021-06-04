Sheeran to Play TikTok Euros Gig at Portman Road

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 11:38 Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran will perform live from Portman Road as part of TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 show. The free-to-view gig, which will be available only from Sheeran's TikTok channel and will feature a performance of his new single for the first time, will take place on Friday 25th June at 9pm BST and streamed live from Portman Road. No audience will be present for the virtual performance. It will subsequently be available to view again on the following day and on July 9th for those that missed it. Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK at TikTok, added: “We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships. “He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly groundbreaking live performer and I know this moment is going to be truly special for the global TikTok community.” The TikTok UEFA Euro 2020 Show is a celebration of music and football and marks TikTok’s partnership with UEFA as the home for fans during the tournament. Sheeran will sponsor the Blues’ first-team shirts - both the men’s and women’s sides - in 2021/22.

Photo: Matchday Images



