Keeper Kits Unveiled

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 12:57

Town have unveiled the two new goalkeeper kits for the 2021/22 season.

The keepers' kits are not currently available for order but will go on general sale in due course.

Yesterday, the home strip was released with the away kit to be revealed later in the month.





Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:02 - Jun 4

Black good. Yellow bad 3

tempzzzz added 13:04 - Jun 4

actually prefer this to the home kit, better neckline and no pinstripes. Like the rippling effect on it too. 0

SamWhiteUK added 13:06 - Jun 4

I always think it's weird that the keepers get a completely different style of kit and not just a different colour 2