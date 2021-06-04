Town Confirm Evans Signing
Friday, 4th Jun 2021 19:13
Town have confirmed the signing of Wigan midfielder Lee Evans on a three-year deal, TWTD having revealed that the Blues were targeting the 26-year-old back in April.
Evans, who was a free agent with his Latics deal up this summer, travelled to Suffolk today to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his move.
"This is a huge football club and it’s a massive honour to be here. It’s been a great day for me, signing for a club like this and I’m already looking forward to pre-season," he told iFollow Ipswich.
"I’ve had a few chats with the manager and he expressed his desire to bring me in. It’s an exciting move for me and having seen the club today with the facilities, I can’t wait to get going.
"I’ve played for the manager before and he has shown a lot of faith in me in bringing me here in a season when there is only one aim and that is to get promoted. That’s a big compliment to me and I can’t thank him enough.
"Hopefully I will be part of a successful team because that’s what everyone associated with Ipswich wants."
Evans was taken to the DW Stadium by Blues boss Cook on loan from Wolves for the 2017/18 campaign in which the Latics carried off the League One title.
That led to a £750,000 move to Sheffield United, then in the Championship, but after a year with the Blades Evans returned to Wigan on another loan in the summer of 2018 before the switch was made permanent the following January.
Evans, who has been called four times by Wales, had been released by Bristol Rovers as a 15-year-old and joined hometown club Newport County where he broke into the first team when only two years older in 2012.
In January 2013, Wolves paid a reported £200,000 for his services and the four-times-capped Wales international went on to be a member of the side which won the League One title in 2013/14 season.
He featured in the Championship during the following campaign but spent 2015/16 back in League One with Bradford before returning to Wolves for the next season, prior to joining Wigan for his first loan spell.
Yesterday, the Blues made Fleetwood's Wes Burns the first signing of the Cook and Gamechanger eras. We understand that in addition to Coventry, the Blues fought off two other Championship clubs, Hull City and Millwall, to land the forward.
Photo: ITFC
