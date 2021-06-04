Dobra Impresses as Albania U21s Win
Friday, 4th Jun 2021 19:35
Blues forward Armando Dobra was named man of the match and won a penalty as Albania’s U21s beat Andorra 3-0 away in their opening European Championships qualifying group game this evening.
Dobra, who was winning his fourth U21s cap, started and won the 43rd-minute spot-kick - which Anis Mehmeti converted - when he was brought down in the area.
The 20-year-old, who was subbed in the 67th minute, is now set to return home and won’t be involved in Tuesday’s friendly in Bulgaria to give him a longer break ahead of the Blues’ return for pre-season training on June 25th.
Like most of the rest of the current first-team squad, Dobra has been told he can leave this summer should Town receive an acceptable offer.
However, the London-born youngster said on Saturday that he is determined to get himself into the Town side in 2021/22: “My goal is to play with the first team in Ipswich.”
