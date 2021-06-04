Dobra Impresses as Albania U21s Win

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 19:35

Blues forward Armando Dobra was named man of the match and won a penalty as Albania’s U21s beat Andorra 3-0 away in their opening European Championships qualifying group game this evening.

Dobra, who was winning his fourth U21s cap, started and won the 43rd-minute spot-kick - which Anis Mehmeti converted - when he was brought down in the area.

The 20-year-old, who was subbed in the 67th minute, is now set to return home and won’t be involved in Tuesday’s friendly in Bulgaria to give him a longer break ahead of the Blues’ return for pre-season training on June 25th.

Like most of the rest of the current first-team squad, Dobra has been told he can leave this summer should Town receive an acceptable offer.

However, the London-born youngster said on Saturday that he is determined to get himself into the Town side in 2021/22: “My goal is to play with the first team in Ipswich.”





Photo: Matchday Images

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 19:46 - Jun 4

Good man, well done Armando. 1

Trac70 added 19:47 - Jun 4

Good on you Dobs. Hope you don't get forced out of the club because of the rebuild. The lads got raw talent and I'd like to see him stay as part of the 20/21 squad. 1