Evans: Fans Haven't Seen Best of Boss Cook Yet

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 20:01 New Blues signing Lee Evans says the prospect of working with manager Paul Cook again was a big factor in his decision to join Town. The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road, moving from Wigan on a free transfer with his contract coming to an end, although with the Latics keen to hold on to him. Evans says working with his former Wigan boss Cook played a significant role in persuading him to join the Blues. “Really big,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “The manager and the coaching staff have all been expressing that they want me to join. “I don’t think the Ipswich Town fans have seen the best of him [Paul] yet. He makes your role pretty easy, he makes you know what he wants from each player and each position. He expects high standards and that’s what we’re going to need this season. “I’m delighted. I’m really happy to get the contract all sorted and now I’m looking forward to the start of pre-season.” Evans was also impressed with what new CEO Mark Ashton had to say about the club and its ambitions. “He outlined his vision for the football club. He’s obviously a man with great experience with what he built at Bristol City especially and how he’s left it in a completely different state to when he took over. “I’m sure he’s got the same vision for this football club. He’s explained to me about the ambition of the owners, through to him and the manager; everyone is on the same wavelength. “I'm a player who will just give his all, a player who likes to get the ball down and play. That’s how the manager likes to play, I know that already. “I want to play as many football matches as possible. I’ve come in here knowing we’re going to have a good squad so I need to be bang at it at the start of pre-season to make sure I’m in the team for the first game of the season and then the jersey is yours to lose.”

Photo: ITFC



ImAbeliever added 20:08 - Jun 4

Good news (more) 1

BlueySwede added 20:22 - Jun 4

Excellent attitude! But what about our training facilities? :O Only joking. I like players that join that are aiming for higher, better and want to be a part of something new. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:35 - Jun 4

And he isn't joking 0

