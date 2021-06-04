Cook: Evans Has Everything a Midfielder Needs

Friday, 4th Jun 2021 20:18 Blues boss Paul Cook believes new signing Lee Evans has everything a midfield player needs. Evans, 26, has joined Town on a three-year deal, moving from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal. The four-times-capped Wales international officially joins the club on July 1st. “Lee has got everything a midfielder needs,” Cook told the club site. “His energy levels are great, he covers the distances that midfielders need to in the game now. “He’s good on the ball and he has the physicality. He’s got a terrific attitude to the game and what’s most important, he’s a great lad. “I’m thrilled we have got him here, to sign a player of his class and calibre is fantastic for the supporters and for this football club.



“I think the supporters should be excited about the players we have signed and about the players we are hopefully about to sign.” Cook took Evans to the DW Stadium on loan from Wolves for the 2017/18 campaign in which the Latics carried off the League One title. That led to a £750,000 move to then-Championship Sheffield United. After a year with the Blades, Evans returned to Wigan on another loan in the summer of 2018 before the switch was made permanent the following January.

midastouch added 20:42 - Jun 4

We want a midfield general that will fight battles out on the pitch rather than in the physio room!

Good luck to Evans. Hopefully he can add some energy and passion to the midfield which often looked rather flat last season.

Cook clearly speaks highly of him so looking forward to seeing what he's got. 0

RobsonWark added 20:59 - Jun 4

He sounds the polar opposite to Dozy Dozzell so I can't wait to see Evans on the pitch. Finally signing some quality players!! 0

