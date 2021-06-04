Cook: Evans Has Everything a Midfielder Needs
Friday, 4th Jun 2021 20:18
Blues boss Paul Cook believes new signing Lee Evans has everything a midfield player needs.
Evans, 26, has joined Town on a three-year deal, moving from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal. The four-times-capped Wales international officially joins the club on July 1st.
“Lee has got everything a midfielder needs,” Cook told the club site. “His energy levels are great, he covers the distances that midfielders need to in the game now.
“He’s good on the ball and he has the physicality. He’s got a terrific attitude to the game and what’s most important, he’s a great lad.
“I’m thrilled we have got him here, to sign a player of his class and calibre is fantastic for the supporters and for this football club.
Cook took Evans to the DW Stadium on loan from Wolves for the 2017/18 campaign in which the Latics carried off the League One title.
That led to a £750,000 move to then-Championship Sheffield United. After a year with the Blades, Evans returned to Wigan on another loan in the summer of 2018 before the switch was made permanent the following January.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]