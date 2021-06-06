QPR Leading Chase For Dozzell

Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 13:43

TWTD understands QPR are leading the chase for Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Last month, Town boss Paul Cook told virtually everyone in the current squad that they can move on this summer, including Dozzell, 22, who only signed a new contract which runs to June 2024 in December.

TWTD revealed in February that QPR were also keeping tabs on the former England U20 international and the West Londoners look set to firm up that interest in the next few weeks.

Blackburn Rovers had an offer for Dozzell rejected by the Blues in January 2020 and, as previously reported, former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray continued to monitor the former England U20 international during 2020/21.

His assistant Mark Venus’s name was on the scouts list for a Blues away game towards the end of the season.

As reported last month, Brentford, recently promoted to the Premier League for the first time, have also shown interest in Dozzell, who was a regular for Town in 2020/21 under both Cook and his predecessor Paul Lambert.





Photo: Matchday Images

Super_Cooper added 13:46 - Jun 6

Let him go, add nothing to the team. 6

Ipswichbusiness added 13:47 - Jun 6

He is one that I would have kept. The trouble was that he was played as a defensive midfielder when his natural position is further forward. 9

ITFC_Jenx added 13:48 - Jun 6

As much as I want him to stay, if Cook doesn't think he fits in then it makes sense to raise funds to get our turnover higher.

Wonder if there's any QPR players that Cook is targeting? 1

boroughblue added 13:52 - Jun 6

Can't say I'd be too divested by this one. Take away the sentiment of him being an academy graduate and the name of his dad and imo he's a pretty average player.



Don't get me wrong, on his day he's a good player, but those days are too rare. For the right price tag (£1.5 mil ish maybe?) I'd be happy with this 17

bluearmy78 added 13:56 - Jun 6

With the right players around him I think Dozzell will shine, however if the price is right we should get as much as we can for him as he has 3 years left on his contract. Paul Cook clearly knows who he wants and has already signed 2 jems so I’m sure he’ll be easily replaced if sold on. Ashton at the helm so if QPR are seriously interested I’m sure we’ll negotiate a good price 🤞🏻 14

Suffolkboy added 14:04 - Jun 6

So many different angles are possible on this player ; talent is undoubted , fitness and strength probably not only returning but improving — and it’s very questionable whether he’s had the good fortune to play with physical strong players around him , or whether as a unit ITFC have either played to ,or developed his abilities,qualities and capacity !

If Cook hasn’t the space or time to develop individuals ,but wants ready made constituents then AD won’t fit : if he goes someone else will use best endeavours and we may see a very useful end product !

Whatever , very best of good wishes to AD for years ahead .

COYB 8

superdicksy added 14:04 - Jun 6

Macauley bonne straight swap local boy town supporter

Done well at charlton

Good signing 5

Devereuxxx added 14:11 - Jun 6

As long as we're not just giving away assets for a pittance, this is a good move for all parties. He won't fit into Cook's mould of an all-action midfielder and perhaps another club will give him a bit of a rocket up the a***, as sometimes he was wondering around the pitch like a passenger last year. 6

Saxonblue74 added 14:19 - Jun 6

No problem, let him go to the highest bidder. Get the odd decent pass from him, apart from that he's all attitude and shirt tugs! 7

chepstowblue added 14:30 - Jun 6

The odd reverse pass....which fools people into thinking he has creativity and vision. I don't dislike him, but he's had ample opportunity to prove that he's capable of playing at a higher level. Perhaps he is, but has he shown it...no. I'd have no qualms about letting him go now. When you play with a languid, lazy style, you have to produce far more than this 'so far' enormous underachiever. 8

TimmyH added 14:32 - Jun 6

If QPR were to offer £500k or more I'd drive him there myself...has a pass in him but that's about it. 1

jas0999 added 14:38 - Jun 6

I’m afraid your previous squad had become very complacent. No surprise therefore that Cook and the new owners want a clean slate. If we can get a decent fee for Dozzell, then so be it. 12

ArnieM added 14:39 - Jun 6

Good luck to AD. Provides The odd pass in a game but sadly brings nothing else to the table in all the time he’s been in the team. Needs to move on, where frankly the name Dozzell means little . Then he might start to be a player in his own right. But not sure he will tbh .



Good luck Andre 👍 10

ringwoodblue added 14:50 - Jun 6

A year ago I would’ve been gutted to see him go but now I think it’s the best thing for both him and the club if he leaves. He will finally be given the chance to prove himself somewhere where he doesn’t have to live up to his dad. Would prefer he went to Blackburn but we must take the most we can get for him 7

atty added 15:07 - Jun 6

Undoubted technical ability, but physicality, attitude, and nouse questionable. Alright saying if he had the right players around him, but he’s not Messi, so luxury player l guess, especially in LG 1. 4

Linkboy13 added 15:08 - Jun 6

Wish they would hurry up and complete a deal. Wouldn't want it to drag on till next season where he might have a drastic loss of form ha ha. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:20 - Jun 6

As much as he’s been average at best like the rest of the team past few years if Brentford are interested in him then his stats must be better than we all give him credit for as that’s how they identify players through statistics. Personally I think he’s one of the best technically we have but for whatever reason it’s not happened for him but personally played further up the pitch instead of as a defensive midfielder and with better players around him I think we may see the best of him still. 3

runaround added 15:20 - Jun 6

Will be a shame to see him go but I think it’s probably in the best interest of both player and club that he has a fresh start at a new club. Championship football might suit him better than league one but he will need to show more consistency at that level. Good luck to him 2

Bazza8564 added 15:28 - Jun 6

Time for a change, if we can get a decent fee, lets move it on and reinvest 0

PortmanTerrorist added 16:16 - Jun 6

No idea if Dozza will fit in next season but he is good enough whatever anyone says. There is the unbelievable possibility he might want a change....who could blame him. Hardly been a happy ride these past years for the lad and he is somehow now a scapegoat for us being so poor. Whatever happens I wish the lad well even if it is not in a promotion chasing team here. 3

Nobbysnuts added 16:55 - Jun 6

Good..get rid of him. Just a lazy passenger in our team. Offers nothing unless you like a player who constantly gives away free kicks and gets caught in possession. 0

therein61 added 16:57 - Jun 6

QPR again look at how they unsettled Judge without any concrete intent, i think he would do well for us next season but if his head gets turned then let him go. 2

ThaiBlue added 17:04 - Jun 6

Lazy player,will not fit in to cooks new team which will be a working hard side so he will have to go.good players should be able to show there quality in this league and basically he aint.get sold get the money more new players. 3

dirtydingusmagee added 17:12 - Jun 6

he has his fans, but i think too much has been made of being the son of former player [who was good], it may do him good to be plotting his own course elsewhere without that tag. IMO he came on the scene with that weight on his shoulders and really hasnt lived up to what many expected of him .He has brief spells in a game that impress, but not near often enough .If the offer is good take the money and move on ,and good luck to him . 3