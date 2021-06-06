Season Ticket Sales Already Near 10,000
Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 15:56
Town have revealed that they’ve already sold near to 10,000 season tickets for 2021/22.
Most of the almost 9,000 who had season tickets in 2020/21 have renewed, while a third of the 3,000 2020/19 season ticket holders who failed to maintain their seat last season - who were also offered the chance to buy a seat at the renewal price - have also bought tickets for the campaign ahead.
New season ticket holders can buy seats at the early bird rate from Monday 7th June at 10am and will be available at that price until 5pm on Friday 6th August.
They can be purchased online hereor via the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03, although phonelines are expected to be busy.
Full details on Town’s 2021/22 season tickets can be found here. The club later added further compensation for last year's Covid-hit campaign.
Last year’s season ticket holders can select their added TeamCard points option from Monday 7th June and have until Wednesday 30th June to make their selection.
Town say season ticket holders will be refunded for any matches they may miss in 2021/22 due to Covid-19 restrictions on a pro-rata basis.
