Season Ticket Sales Already Near 10,000

Sunday, 6th Jun 2021 15:56

Town have revealed that they’ve already sold near to 10,000 season tickets for 2021/22.

Most of the almost 9,000 who had season tickets in 2020/21 have renewed, while a third of the 3,000 2020/19 season ticket holders who failed to maintain their seat last season - who were also offered the chance to buy a seat at the renewal price - have also bought tickets for the campaign ahead.

New season ticket holders can buy seats at the early bird rate from Monday 7th June at 10am and will be available at that price until 5pm on Friday 6th August.

They can be purchased online hereor via the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03, although phonelines are expected to be busy.

Full details on Town’s 2021/22 season tickets can be found here. The club later added further compensation for last year's Covid-hit campaign.

Thank you to the 10,000 that are already in and the many many more that will be! We are all in this together and appreciate the help and support from each and everyone that believe like we do in @IpswichTown



#ITFC #COYB #IpswichTown @bmjcrew28 @berkebakay @marksteed09 https://t.co/vfSkobc9SE — Mark Detmer (@MarkDetmer) June 6, 2021

Last year’s season ticket holders can select their added TeamCard points option from Monday 7th June and have until Wednesday 30th June to make their selection.

Town say season ticket holders will be refunded for any matches they may miss in 2021/22 due to Covid-19 restrictions on a pro-rata basis.





Photo: Action Images

jas0999 added 16:14 - Jun 6

Great news! 2

BlueRuin69 added 16:48 - Jun 6

Lets get it to 15,000 Coyb 7

Suffolkboy added 17:18 - Jun 6

Bodes well ; hopefully everybody is positive positive , and totally committed to honest support which is what the boys will need to get us up next season !

COYB 0

Wooly74 added 17:58 - Jun 6

Come on all, lets get behind this club of ours. What is there not to be positive about, clear out of old squad, serious investment in the training ground planned, two signings in the bag already and a back ground team that is the biggest structure we have seen in over 20 years.



It's certainly true that we can only spend what we generate, so 13-15k of season tickets could make all the difference. 9

istanblue added 19:27 - Jun 6

BIG club. 1

churchmans81 added 20:45 - Jun 6

Trying to buy two tickets in H or H2 this evening and whilst site shows the preferred seats are available, when picking them the site says ‘Series is not available for sale’. 😳 0

Bazza8564 added 06:49 - Jun 7

10 am this morning churchmans81 0

Bazza8564 added 10:11 - Jun 7

Got my two, well chuffed. First season tickets since 2006/7 during which my good friend and fellow ST holder David Bush lost his life in a car crash. We will do you proud fella.... 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 10:29 - Jun 7

Great stuff Bazza, hopefully he'll be there beside you. 2