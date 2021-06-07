Colchester Closing in On Chambers

Monday, 7th Jun 2021 06:00 Exiting Blues skipper Luke Chambers is close to completing a switch to Colchester United. The 35-year-old has been tipped for a move to the League Two side for a number of weeks with his close friend Cole Skuse having already joined the North Essex club on a two-year deal. Now, the Colchester Gazette reports that the U’s are hopeful of completing the capture of the centre-half this week, also on what’s believed to be a two-year contract. Chambers’s Town departure was confirmed at the end of the season after nine years at the club, most of those as the Blues’ captain. League One Gillingham were also keen on the former Northampton Town and Nottingham Forest man.

Photo: Matchday Images



Warkystache added 06:13 - Jun 7

Good move for him - stays local, links with Skusey, will keep Colchester competitive.



Best of luck to Chambo.

ArnieM added 06:49 - Jun 7

Good luck Luke 👍.... He’ll be another very good player for them , and I hope Sears goes there too. 14

Cakeman added 07:02 - Jun 7

A good and obvious move for both Chambers and Skuse, whether it is a good move for Colchester remains to be seen. It all depends on their fitness levels and heart to play for another club.

BryanPlug added 07:07 - Jun 7

Wonder where this story came from? We’re you in the toilets at Mariners too Phil? 😂 7

FPL_Tractor added 08:03 - Jun 7

He must have half an eye on the Col U managers job. 3

austractor added 08:42 - Jun 7

Best of luck to him wherever he ends up.



Was an excellent player for us in a game with precious little loyalty and at a club that stopped investing pretty much the day he arrived.



Bert added 08:49 - Jun 7

He will be one of their best players. Good luck and thank you for being a role model for those at ITFC. The pre season friendly will be interesting ? 3

SouperJim added 09:32 - Jun 7

Yawn, wake me up when it's IMMINENT -4

braveblue added 10:02 - Jun 7

Found his level. Dreadful move for Colchester. -13

johnwarksshorts added 10:29 - Jun 7

ChrisR added 10:53 - Jun 7

norfolkbluey added 11:12 - Jun 7

timkatieadamitfc added 12:37 - Jun 7

SheptonMalletBlue added 13:13 - Jun 7

Go pump some fist at Col U. Do we really need this story on here? -2

alfromcol added 13:24 - Jun 7

Wooly74 added 13:53 - Jun 7

cat added 14:09 - Jun 7

Hey Wooly, are they sad individuals cause they don’t agree with what you think?.

Give it a couple of years and you will reflect on the Darling Chambers era at the club and realise exactly how pish poor he and we had become. 1

Bazza8564 added 14:44 - Jun 7

Good luck Chambo, but is this really the leading story? Happy for him if he gets a move that suits but on the day season tickets hit general sale would have thought more about our future would be up top 1

Ebantiass added 16:02 - Jun 7

Bloody good servent of the club over many a year. Hope he does go to Colchester along with Sears and a couple ofour former players.



