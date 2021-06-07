Blues Eyeing Liverpool Youngster Kelleher

Monday, 7th Jun 2021 11:19 TWTD understands Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher is on the Blues’ list of potential summer goalkeeping recruits. The Reds are keen to send the Irish U21 international out on loan to gain first-team experience in 2021/22, while Town boss Paul Cook is looking to move on both Tomas Holy and Dai Cornell this summer. Cork-born Kelleher, 22, was with hometown club Ringmahon Rangers until he joined Liverpool’s academy in 2015. The 6ft 2in keeper made his senior debut in 2019/20 and has now made nine senior appearances, two in the Premier League and two in the Champions League. Town are unlikely to be the only side eyeing Kelleher, who has previously received calls into the senior Irish squad but without yet winning a cap, and Championship clubs may also be keen.

Photo: Action Images



MickMillsTash added 11:32 - Jun 7

Looked decent when playing behind a suspect Liverpool defence last season.

Would be an upgrade

3

BlueBlood90 added 11:43 - Jun 7

Highly rated and most certainly better than what we have here already but his lack of experience frightens me a little to potentially rely on him as our number 1 for 46 games.



I'd prefer a permanent signing but I trust Cook's judgement. 5

Monkey_Blue added 11:46 - Jun 7

Have no to few issues with Holy who I think needs a top drawer GK coach as he has lots of attributes to become a really good keeper. Never been impressed with Cornell. I’m ok with us signing a young keeper on loan but rather not have them as No.1 given we can’t be sure we’d keep them beyond the loan and I think we need an established no.1 developing a relationship with the defence. 4

Edmundo added 11:51 - Jun 7

We've had a history of bringing great goalies through the ranks: Wright and Supple (until he lost the passion, thanks Keano) spring to mind. It's okay to bring someone in, Cooper was recruited from Brum, and Kelvin Davies from Wimbledon, but we need someone who will be our mainstay keeper for years to come, not just a few months. It's the one position that really needs to be nailed on, IMO 4

buzbyblue added 11:55 - Jun 7

believe the goalie is one of the most important positions to be stable, would much rather have a number 1 & 2 on perm contracts than a loanie however good they might be



Unless its a loan deal with an option to buy at the end 1

Monkey_Blue added 12:06 - Jun 7

BlueBlood90… why do you blindly trust Cooks judgement? Two of the last three managers have led teams to the premiership and Cook has never snagged a championship job. This blind confidence in Cook scares me. If we are mid table come December who will you blame? -2

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:07 - Jun 7

Think he'd be a massive signing if we had him for a year I think he could make a huge difference. If we went up maybe we'd have a short on a perm as dislodging Allison is a big ask 1

ArnieM added 12:31 - Jun 7

Well he’ll he an understudy for a more senior GK than.... 0

ArnieM added 12:32 - Jun 7

Or one for our U23’s ? 0

HighgateBlue added 12:36 - Jun 7

I would definitely welcome this. Personally I think this season needs to be about trying to achieve promotion. We'll miss out on signings when fighting against Champ teams more often than not. Let's get to the Championship with whatever quality we can get, from whatever source, I say. One or two loanees is not a problem in my view, in any position. I just hope we can attract a loanee like some of the flair players we've had in the recent past (Dos Santos, Jonny Williams, Ryan Fraser, Dan Lawrence, even Bullard during his loan) - someone with real quality to make things happen. Well, I can dream... 2

TractorCam added 12:42 - Jun 7

ArnieM he would be the obvious first choice, if we can even lure him here. 2

Essexipswichboy added 13:04 - Jun 7

Can't see how this will be that good

I think goalie is a position we need to nail down completely if cook is letting what will be 4 keepers go

I would like this a permie 1

PortmanTerrorist added 13:59 - Jun 7

Not sure about this, but heard Bart was around the Town a couple of weeks back, even at the training ground. The picture looked a look like him anyway. Give Bart a long contract and maybe he would give up on another also-ran season at Millwall and come 'home' ?! Not so crazy a notion and that would be a good use of our new-found cash and meet our ambitions ! 1

Linkboy13 added 14:21 - Jun 7

Im sure your a footballing genius Monkey blue but i trust Cooks judgement over yours. 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:11 - Jun 7

Linkboy13. You trusted lamberts? Hursts? MM’s etc: I am simply saying that to blindly trust a managers signings is ridiculous. I don’t claim a better judgement than Cook, but he’s being paid lots of money for his judgement to be right and even good managers at higher levels sign the wrong players. However I would back my judgement over yours because I use reason and evidence. I like the idea of Burns btw. -1

mib added 15:12 - Jun 7

Monkey blue. totally agree, people on this forum were waiting for him to get us in the play offs, and we all know what happened there. Linkboy 13, a totally childish comment. 0

Linkboy13 added 15:34 - Jun 7

Don't think i said i trusted Hurst or Lambert's judgement in my comments. Wish people would get their facts right and not twist things to get their argument over. Im right behind Paul Cook and not writing him off like some on here . 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:50 - Jun 7

I think what Linkboy13 is trying to say is everyone else thinks cooks the right guy for the job and he needs to have his own team. He’s had the biggest job I’d say if any manager we’ve had as he has to build practically a team from scratch! The guys slagging off cook saying he didn’t get us in the playoffs are the same one saying that the players we have last couple of seasons aren’t any good. Quite simply we kept selling quality replacing with unproven league two players and that’s why we were poor in a poor league give cool time to build HIS team 0

BlueBlood90 added 15:54 - Jun 7

Monkey_Blue



I trust him because he's won this division twice already so he is clearly proven and very capable at this level and therefore I have no reason not to trust his judgement at this stage.



If we are mid table in December as you say then my blame would depend on how well Cook has been backed over this summer and the players he has at his disposal but even then he'd only have had one transfer window to put his stamp on things so I would probably still give him the benefit of the doubt regardless.



Rome wasn't built in a day and all that. 2

