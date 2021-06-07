Ticket Office Phone Lines Overwhelmed
Monday, 7th Jun 2021 17:26
Town’s ticket office phone lines were overwhelmed this morning after season tickets went on sale at the early bird price to supporters who hadn't had seats in the previous two seasons.
The club’s phone lines were gridlocked as fans made calls - some reporting they were dialling in more than a hundred times before they got through - to secure their seats and also raise queries regarding aspects of season ticket sales, including direct debits. Many more will have have bought seats online.
Yesterday, the club announced that season ticket holders renewing from last season or the campaign before had already taken the total close to 10,000.
Three Lions Berke Bakay and Brett Johnson thanked fans for their support, as their colleague Mark Detmer did yesterday.
The Blues are expected to announce details of membership packages later on in the week.
Town say they are working to resolve issues with Direct Debits and fans are asked not to phone the ticket office to raise queries on that front.
Season ticket holders who renewed prior to today and are using the interest-free scheme will have their first payment - of 11 in total - taken on Monday 14th June.
Those who buy their season ticket from today onwards will have their first Direct Debit payment - of 10 overall - taken on Thursday 1st July.
A Direct Debit mandate will be sent out to season ticket holders today via email or, for those who do not have an email address registered with the club, by post. Town have apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delayed first payment.
Photo: Action Images
