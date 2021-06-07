Ticket Office Phone Lines Overwhelmed

Monday, 7th Jun 2021 17:26

Town’s ticket office phone lines were overwhelmed this morning after season tickets went on sale at the early bird price to supporters who hadn't had seats in the previous two seasons.

The club’s phone lines were gridlocked as fans made calls - some reporting they were dialling in more than a hundred times before they got through - to secure their seats and also raise queries regarding aspects of season ticket sales, including direct debits. Many more will have have bought seats online.

Yesterday, the club announced that season ticket holders renewing from last season or the campaign before had already taken the total close to 10,000.

Three Lions Berke Bakay and Brett Johnson thanked fans for their support, as their colleague Mark Detmer did yesterday.

The Blues are expected to announce details of membership packages later on in the week.

Town say they are working to resolve issues with Direct Debits and fans are asked not to phone the ticket office to raise queries on that front.

Season ticket holders who renewed prior to today and are using the interest-free scheme will have their first payment - of 11 in total - taken on Monday 14th June.

Those who buy their season ticket from today onwards will have their first Direct Debit payment - of 10 overall - taken on Thursday 1st July.

A Direct Debit mandate will be sent out to season ticket holders today via email or, for those who do not have an email address registered with the club, by post. Town have apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delayed first payment.

📞 Please note if you're trying to call the ticket office and the line cuts off, it is because the maximum number of calls in the queue has been reached.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the support!



🔵⚪️ | #itfc — Supporter Services (@itfchelp) June 7, 2021

Today has been non stop in the #itfc ticket office, it's been so busy but it's all very exciting ahead of next season. Very lucky to have a good team in there with me as well! #dreamteam https://t.co/WagUHFYr69 — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith1980) June 7, 2021

Humbled by the incredible support from our amazing supporters that broke the phone lines today for season tickets!!!@IpswichTown #itfc #coyb

I can’t wait for the season to start and be @ #PortmanRoad — Berke Bakay (@berkebakay) June 7, 2021

Thank you to each and every one responsible for this level of support. Onward and most importantly upward @IpswichTown. https://t.co/qmCrNVw3yk — Brett M. Johnson (@bmjcrew28) June 6, 2021

Thank you to the 10,000 that are already in and the many many more that will be! We are all in this together and appreciate the help and support from each and everyone that believe like we do in @IpswichTown



#ITFC #COYB #IpswichTown @bmjcrew28 @berkebakay @marksteed09 https://t.co/vfSkobc9SE — Mark Detmer (@MarkDetmer) June 6, 2021





Saxonblue74 added 17:35 - Jun 7

We WILL be the pride of Anglia once more! 1

trncbluearmy added 17:36 - Jun 7

We still are and always will be 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:37 - Jun 7

Keep going guys! Wish I lived near enough to be part of next season. 1

xrayspecs added 17:45 - Jun 7

Perhaps we need to upgrade the phone system? 0

Ely_Blue added 17:48 - Jun 7

Shame most of the people calling up this morning were to report the mistakes on their DD for season tickets where they had been incorrectly charged 0