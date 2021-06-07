Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ticket Office Phone Lines Overwhelmed
Monday, 7th Jun 2021 17:26

Town’s ticket office phone lines were overwhelmed this morning after season tickets went on sale at the early bird price to supporters who hadn't had seats in the previous two seasons.

The club’s phone lines were gridlocked as fans made calls - some reporting they were dialling in more than a hundred times before they got through - to secure their seats and also raise queries regarding aspects of season ticket sales, including direct debits. Many more will have have bought seats online.

Yesterday, the club announced that season ticket holders renewing from last season or the campaign before had already taken the total close to 10,000.

Three Lions Berke Bakay and Brett Johnson thanked fans for their support, as their colleague Mark Detmer did yesterday.

The Blues are expected to announce details of membership packages later on in the week.

Town say they are working to resolve issues with Direct Debits and fans are asked not to phone the ticket office to raise queries on that front.

Season ticket holders who renewed prior to today and are using the interest-free scheme will have their first payment - of 11 in total - taken on Monday 14th June.

Those who buy their season ticket from today onwards will have their first Direct Debit payment - of 10 overall - taken on Thursday 1st July.

A Direct Debit mandate will be sent out to season ticket holders today via email or, for those who do not have an email address registered with the club, by post. Town have apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delayed first payment.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Saxonblue74 added 17:35 - Jun 7
We WILL be the pride of Anglia once more!
1

trncbluearmy added 17:36 - Jun 7
We still are and always will be
2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:37 - Jun 7
Keep going guys! Wish I lived near enough to be part of next season.
1

xrayspecs added 17:45 - Jun 7
Perhaps we need to upgrade the phone system?
0

Ely_Blue added 17:48 - Jun 7
Shame most of the people calling up this morning were to report the mistakes on their DD for season tickets where they had been incorrectly charged
0

itsonlyme added 17:49 - Jun 7
We always will be the pride of Anglia. No other team in this region has a record anywhere near ours and don’t forget it. Ipswich til I die I’m Ipswich til I die.
1


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 279 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021