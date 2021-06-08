Blues Target Millers Midfielder Crooks

Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 13:24 Town are targeting Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks. According to the EADT, the Blues are set to make a bid for the 27-year-old, who is moving into the final year of his contract with the Millers, and TWTD understands there is Town interest in the Leeds-born schemer. Crooks, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, was a schoolboy with Manchester United’s academy before moving on to Huddersfield with whom he made one senior appearance. While with the Terriers he spent time on loan at FC Halifax, Radcliffe Borough and Accrington before joining Stanley on a permanent basis in 2016. In July 2016 he joined Rangers in Scotland but six months later he departed for a loan spell at Scunthorpe having been unable to make an impression at Ibrox. A switch to Northampton followed in the summer of 2017 before he moved on to Rotherham in January 2019 and was a member of the side which won promotion to the Championship the next season, scoring both goals - out of a campaign total of 11 - in the Millers’ 2-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road. In 2020/21, Crooks scored seven times as the South Yorkshiremen dropped back into League One. The Blues have already added West Burns and Lee Evans to their midfield ranks but are certain to make further signings in that area of the squad with most of the current players having been told they can move on this summer.

Photo: Action Images



Linkboy13 added 13:35 - Jun 8

Would be outstanding at league one level and a good physical presence which we are desperately lacking. Held his own in the championship last season. A definite yes for me. Maybe not setting the bar higher enough for some people on here, but at six foot Four inches he's well equipped to deal with that. 2

Pencilpete added 13:36 - Jun 8

Another good solid player at this level ... Championship player of the month for January and has 18 Goals in the last 2 seasons, tall player so a danger at set pieces and a presence in the middle of the park



Whats not to like ? 3

dav86 added 13:38 - Jun 8

I like him 1

BigHibbs added 13:40 - Jun 8

he was championship player of the month in jan if i remember rightly. would be a super signing !!!! 2

GTRKing added 13:40 - Jun 8

if we can get a good price then yess go for him,



But I still think we should keep Downes (First team Starter) Bishop/Dozzell (Back up) or sell for a good price.



18 goals from midfield seems very good. lets see if it happens



0

buzbyblue added 13:41 - Jun 8

felt for far to long now we have been far to light in the centre of the park, sounds like he'd be a really good addition to me 1

markchips added 13:52 - Jun 8

Exactly the type of player we need. Sounds like Downes will need to up his game to even get in the side which is no bad thing. Things have been far too complacent for far too long. It also seems to have gone all quiet on Edwards so maybe that ship has sailed.



I am sure there is a lot more to come but surely the left hand side needs some attention and I can't recall a single link to that type of player at this stage which is unusual. -1

