Blues Target Millers Midfielder Crooks
Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 13:24
Town are targeting Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks.
According to the EADT, the Blues are set to make a bid for the 27-year-old, who is moving into the final year of his contract with the Millers, and TWTD understands there is Town interest in the Leeds-born schemer.
Crooks, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, was a schoolboy with Manchester United’s academy before moving on to Huddersfield with whom he made one senior appearance.
While with the Terriers he spent time on loan at FC Halifax, Radcliffe Borough and Accrington before joining Stanley on a permanent basis in 2016.
In July 2016 he joined Rangers in Scotland but six months later he departed for a loan spell at Scunthorpe having been unable to make an impression at Ibrox.
A switch to Northampton followed in the summer of 2017 before he moved on to Rotherham in January 2019 and was a member of the side which won promotion to the Championship the next season, scoring both goals - out of a campaign total of 11 - in the Millers’ 2-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road.
In 2020/21, Crooks scored seven times as the South Yorkshiremen dropped back into League One.
The Blues have already added West Burns and Lee Evans to their midfield ranks but are certain to make further signings in that area of the squad with most of the current players having been told they can move on this summer.
Photo: Action Images
