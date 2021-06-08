TWTD Prediction League Winner

The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever during 2020/21 but with donsdubiousdozen emerging as the winner by an impressive five points.

Congrats to the victor, who takes away a £150 in Amazon vouchers having amassed 94 points from the Blues’ 46 League One games, with uefa1981 set to receive a £100 voucher for finishing second having taken 89 from 45 with superblue70 third - £50 voucher - with 86 from 44.

The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.





Photo: Matchday Images