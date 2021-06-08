Quantcast
Released Keeper Wright Joins Fleetwood
Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 15:12

Released Blues keeper Harry Wright has joined fellow League One club Fleetwood Town on a two-year deal.

Wright, the son of Town legend Richard, was released at the end of the season without having made a senior appearance while at Portman Road.

The 22-year-old, who will formally join the Cod Army on July 1st, spent much of last season on loan in Sweden with Gothenburg-base club GAIS.


Photo: Matchday Images



BlueArrow added 15:16 - Jun 8
Good luck Harry shame that you didn't get a chance in the first eleven.
3


