Released Keeper Wright Joins Fleetwood

Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 15:12 Released Blues keeper Harry Wright has joined fellow League One club Fleetwood Town on a two-year deal. Wright, the son of Town legend Richard, was released at the end of the season without having made a senior appearance while at Portman Road. The 22-year-old, who will formally join the Cod Army on July 1st, spent much of last season on loan in Sweden with Gothenburg-base club GAIS. #ftfc are delighted to announce Harry Wright has joined the club from @IpswichTown 🤝



The 22-year-old goalkeeper - who has signed a two-year deal with the Cod Army - will join the first team when they return for pre-season training later this month.#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) June 8, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueArrow added 15:16 - Jun 8

Good luck Harry shame that you didn't get a chance in the first eleven. 3

