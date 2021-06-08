Friendly at Needham Market
Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 22:07
A Town XI will play a friendly against Needham Market at their Bloomfields ground on Wednesday 21st July (KO 7.45pm).
Last summer a Town team which was a mix of U23s and U18s players were beaten 2-0 by the Southern League Premier Central Division side.
Photo: Matchday Images
