Friendly at Needham Market

Tuesday, 8th Jun 2021 22:07 A Town XI will play a friendly against Needham Market at their Bloomfields ground on Wednesday 21st July (KO 7.45pm). Last summer a Town team which was a mix of U23s and U18s players were beaten 2-0 by the Southern League Premier Central Division side.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Vanisleblue2 added 22:49 - Jun 8

On my 51st birthday against Needham where my Grandpa lived until his passing 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments