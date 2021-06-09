Final Call on TWTD Questionnaire

Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 09:49 If you’ve not yet filled in this year’s TWTD Questionnaire, your chance to look back in judgement at Town's 2020/21 season, you’ve only another few hours in which to do so. The Questionnaire will close at 1pm with the results made available next week once TWTD's supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has finished the processing. This year, due to the absence of fans, a number of regular questions are missing, among them the best away day, best away fans at Portman Road and ratings on the concourse bars and FanZone. Thankfully it seems likely they'll be back on next year's survey. Similarly, there are no questions on ITFC Women's season with their league programme having lasted only four matches. They'll be back on next year's questionnaire, with the Tractor Girls set to play in a higher division. It's still fairly long, so leave the odd question out if you can't decide on an answer, it doesn't apply to you, you're getting a bit bored or you're starting to feel tired. All answers will be treated in the strictest confidence. The TWTD Questionnaire, has been run for more than 20 years and is the biggest annual survey carried out amongst Town supporters with 1636 fans responding last year. All the relevant people are made aware of the results. To fill in this year’s TWTD Questionnaire and to look at those from previous seasons, click here. 📝 It’s that time of year again #ITFC fans as @twtduk do their end of year questionnaire. Get involved via the link below. 👇



🎙 We’ll be discussing the results with Phil later in the summer on a special pod. https://t.co/JbIwzXL45Q pic.twitter.com/3DH9zuFqTy — Blue Monday Podcast #ITFC (@BlueMondayITFC) May 21, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments