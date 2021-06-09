Morris Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 18:37

Striker Ben Morris has signed a new one-year deal with the Blues with the club having an option for a further season.

TWTD revealed last week that Morris was among a number of young players to have been offered the chance to stay at Portman Road next season.

The 21-year-old academy product missed the whole of 2020/21 after suffering a second anterior cruciate knee ligament injury in August only months after returning from the previous one.

“I've had a tough two years with the injuries so I'm really happy to have this opportunity," Morris told the club site.

“I'm back from injury now and I'm ready to go in pre-season. My return date pretty much coincided with the end of last season, so I couldn't train with the lads but it gave me more time to prepare.

“It's a chance for me to prove myself again and I want to be involved and play games. I just want to play football, that's it!”

England U17, U18 and U19 cap Morris has made one first-team start and three sub appearances for the Blues and has also spent time on loan at Woking and Forest Green Rovers.





Photo: Matchday Images

ImAbeliever added 18:49 - Jun 9

Good signing 0