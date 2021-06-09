Quantcast
Clements and Academy Quintet Sign Deals
Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 19:08

Young defender Bailey Clements has signed a new one-year deal, along with Fraser Alexander, Antoni Bort, Harley Curtis, Alfie Cutbush and Brooklyn Kabongolo, who all completed their academy scholarships in 2020/21.

TWTD reported last week that Clements, who spent time on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge before Christmas, had been offered the chance to stay at Portman Road for a further season and that midfielder Cutbush had signed a one-year deal. All the contracts include a club option for a further year.

Left-back or centre-half Clements, 20, came through the academy and played his only first-team game in the Carabao Cup tie at Luton in August 2019.

Midfielder Alexander skippered the U18s during their FA Youth Cup campaign which took them to the semi-finals with keeper Bort striker Curtis, who was interesting Fulham and West Ham earlier in the season, midfielder Cutbush and centre-half Kabongolo also featuring during the run.

ImAbeliever added 20:06 - Jun 9
Good opportunites, good luck to all.
WhoisJimmyJuan added 20:07 - Jun 9
Congratulations lads. Fingers crossed for 1st team football for you all soon.
Edmundo added 20:13 - Jun 9
Good to see. Will bolster the squad and get chances if they push on.
Vic added 20:15 - Jun 9
Didn’t have Ashton down as a Bic man!
Essexipswichboy added 20:19 - Jun 9
Wow
This is good news
