Clements and Academy Quintet Sign Deals
Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 19:08
Young defender Bailey Clements has signed a new one-year deal, along with Fraser Alexander, Antoni Bort, Harley Curtis, Alfie Cutbush and Brooklyn Kabongolo, who all completed their academy scholarships in 2020/21.
TWTD reported last week that Clements, who spent time on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge before Christmas, had been offered the chance to stay at Portman Road for a further season and that midfielder Cutbush had signed a one-year deal. All the contracts include a club option for a further year.
Left-back or centre-half Clements, 20, came through the academy and played his only first-team game in the Carabao Cup tie at Luton in August 2019.
Midfielder Alexander skippered the U18s during their FA Youth Cup campaign which took them to the semi-finals with keeper Bort striker Curtis, who was interesting Fulham and West Ham earlier in the season, midfielder Cutbush and centre-half Kabongolo also featuring during the run.
Photo: Werner Scholz
