Town Close in On West Brom Midfielder Harper
Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 21:31
TWTD understands the Blues are closing in on the permanent signing of West Brom central midfielder Rekeem Harper.
The 21-year-old, who we understand will cost Town around £500,000, came through the ranks at the Hawthorns having joined the club as a 12-year-old.
He was handed his Premier League debut in August 2017 aged only 17 when he became only the second player born in the 2000s to play in the top flight.
The Birmingham-born schemer has gone on to make 17 senior starts - seven in the league - and 14 sub appearances for the Baggies, scoring twice.
Harper, who is 6ft 2in tall, spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017/18 and ended last season at Birmingham City.
The former England U17 and U19 international looks set to become the Blues’ third addition of the summer with the transfer window officially opening today.
Last week, forward or right-back Wes Burns joined from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee and midfielder Lee Evans signed on a free from Wigan.
Town are also continuing their pursuit of another central midfielder, Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks.
Harper’s signing would add to the West Brom links at Town with chairman Mike O’Leary a former CEO with the Baggies and Blues CEO Mike Ashton having been a player, coach and director at the Hawthorns.
Photo: Action Images
