Town Close in On West Brom Midfielder Harper

Wednesday, 9th Jun 2021 21:31 TWTD understands the Blues are closing in on the permanent signing of West Brom central midfielder Rekeem Harper. The 21-year-old, who we understand will cost Town around £500,000, came through the ranks at the Hawthorns having joined the club as a 12-year-old. He was handed his Premier League debut in August 2017 aged only 17 when he became only the second player born in the 2000s to play in the top flight. The Birmingham-born schemer has gone on to make 17 senior starts - seven in the league - and 14 sub appearances for the Baggies, scoring twice. Harper, who is 6ft 2in tall, spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017/18 and ended last season at Birmingham City. The former England U17 and U19 international looks set to become the Blues’ third addition of the summer with the transfer window officially opening today. Last week, forward or right-back Wes Burns joined from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee and midfielder Lee Evans signed on a free from Wigan. Town are also continuing their pursuit of another central midfielder, Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks. Harper’s signing would add to the West Brom links at Town with chairman Mike O’Leary a former CEO with the Baggies and Blues CEO Mike Ashton having been a player, coach and director at the Hawthorns.

Photo: Action Images



TractorFrog added 21:34 - Jun 9

I’ve never heard of Harper, but he sounds like he would be a good signing. Is he more likely to play alongside Evans or as the number 10?



Either way, it looks like at least Dozzell and probably Downes too are heading for the exit door, particularly if Crooks comes in too. 0

mojo added 21:36 - Jun 9

More height in midfield. I don't think we will be pushovers next season. An England youth international. Good pedigree 2

harveybell05 added 21:37 - Jun 9

Sounds like a good addition having played for a premier league team and lots of championship experience, young too so could have a real player on our hands here. 3

Linkboy13 added 21:38 - Jun 9

Dont know nothing about him but sounds promising and the right age. Cook seems to be targeting the midfield which has been very weak for years now. 2

OwainG1992 added 21:40 - Jun 9

I do know a decent amount about this lad.

Huge expectations when he came through at WBA. (My Dad's a WBA fan).

Still liked at the Hawthornes.

But makes sense for his career to move on.

Just think if he came through at Everton he'd be kept under contract for 5 more years! 1

dubblue added 21:41 - Jun 9

Very positive news especially as he has plenty of championship experience. Good to see its a permanent move and not a loan. Will be sorry to see Downes go if that proves to be the case 1

chrismakin added 21:43 - Jun 9

Crazy signing for this level. Will walk passed teams himself. 3

MidlandsBlue92 added 21:46 - Jun 9

A football manager legend! Good signing.



Town aren’t hanging around, strong recruitment so far! 3

istanblue added 21:53 - Jun 9

Great signing if this happens. Such a refreshing change from the Evans era of underachievers and has-beens. 1

Linkboy13 added 21:54 - Jun 9

Apparently on fifa 21 his main attributes are composure, stamina and strength if that means anything ? -1

Monkey_Blue added 21:56 - Jun 9

Young enough to have a higher celling than league one. Can’t say I know anything about him but I’m sure lots on here also don’t will tell me he’s a great player. I’ll ignore your opinion and make

My own. 😂 0

Saxonblue74 added 21:56 - Jun 9

I know nothing about this lad. What I do know is Cook is targeting players and we're actually signing them! Getting business done early too.....all bodes well! 0

Monkey_Blue added 21:59 - Jun 9

Linkboy13… well done, one of my pet hates is people on here who think football is a PC or console game rather than being in the real world. 😂😂😂 0

