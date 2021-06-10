Edwards Linked With Wigan Move

Thursday, 10th Jun 2021 10:45 Blues winger Gwion Edwards is reportedly set to join Wigan Athletic on a free transfer. The 28-year-old Welshman was out of contract at the end of 2020/21 with Town having taken a one-year option on his deal the previous summer. Edwards, who joined Town from Peterborough in the summer of 2018 for £700,000, was offered new terms last month, while the MK Dons, Preston and Sunderland had previously been credited with interest in the former Swansea trainee. Now, the EADT is reporting that Edwards is set to leave the Blues with Wigan his expected destination. Edwards, one of Paul Hurst’s Town recruits, made 82 starts and 27 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 times.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



osborne1nil added 10:50 - Jun 10

On his day a decent player but sadly didn't have his day often enough and seemed to get lost in many games. Wish him luck if he moves on but hopefully Cook has lined up a stronger more consistent player for him. Would of been nice for Town to have got a few quid for the sell on though, which is why I guess he was offered an extension? 6

Colin_Viljoen added 10:52 - Jun 10

Yes please.....taxi for Gwion 3

brendenward35 added 10:54 - Jun 10

Sounds like a Wigan player maybe on his way to Portman Road, or was his contract up or did we trigger the 1 year extension?

-1

ArnieM added 10:57 - Jun 10

👋 hurry up and go . 1

Suffolkboy added 10:58 - Jun 10

Evidence of potential never realised ,and sadly too often didn’t look physically up to the task and challenge ! That, however , could be said of many others for whatever reason .

Best of luck GE , come alive ,do well and enjoy your football .

COYB 1

DutchTractorboy added 10:59 - Jun 10

I think there's a decent player in him somewhere. But if he doesn't want to be part of this new era, then good luck to him. We both move on. 0

Europablue added 11:01 - Jun 10

osborne1nil It was probably made clear by the terms that he was offered how much he was wanted. It's unlikely that any player would sign an extension to be sold. In some instances, it is the option of the club to extend without having to agree new terms (such as in Bishop's) case, so then it would make sense to extend for a sell-on fee.

I imagine Cook genuinely wants him at the club, but maybe as a squad player. He probably has alternatives in mind, but that's probably plan B. 1

BlueBlood90 added 11:01 - Jun 10

Turn the lights off on your way out. 0

cromwellblue added 11:01 - Jun 10

He didn't have the one year extension, so available to the best offer.



Agree with first comment, good on his day, just not enough of them.



This window is about getting a squad together with the right attitude and that can play the formation the manager wants.



No surprise it's the midfield where we are seeing the first arrivals. Definitely adding some much needed physicality to this area. 1

Fatboy added 11:09 - Jun 10

To be fair, he had more good days than most of his team mates and did at least chip in with a few goals. He should prove to be a good signing for Wigan. 1

OwainG1992 added 11:14 - Jun 10

I think some are being a tad harsh and arguably rude.

I think it's the right move for him and for us.

Ideally we may get to go for the lad Owen Dale from Crewe.

But the comments on twitter particularly are disgusting.

He did get some goals for us and it isn't like he was Larsen Toure! 1

Theipswich added 11:17 - Jun 10

Not a loss by any means... 0

sharpshooter added 11:20 - Jun 10

Going forward at times he looked great but the important final ball when crossing was very hit and miss and no consistency. He found form cutting in from the flank and driving into the box to score but again this was not replicated enough. The crucial bit was his lack of defensive discipline, often leaving gaps behind for opponents to exploit and did not learn to do so even with managers bawling at him.



Not too fussed about him moving on based upon all of the above. 1

TractorRoyNo1 added 11:33 - Jun 10

Taxi 0

heathen66 added 11:33 - Jun 10

I think he is a decent player but unfortunately not played enough where he would be most effective

Too often found covering defensively for the RB (perhap that is what people are saying when they say he went missing offensively ???) when he was most effective going forward on the left hand side.

IMO this is a mistake as I rate Edwards as an attacking force.

Also it is difficult creating things with only one player in the opponents penalty box which unfortunately was too often the case !!! 0

chepstowblue added 11:38 - Jun 10

We didn't get the best out of him, but that's probably our fault and not his. There's definitely a very good footballer in there. I'd imagine that had he stayed at Peterborough he'd have shone over the last few seasons. I'll not start insulting him, as there are 20 or 30 (many still at the club) who are far more deserving of any vitriol. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments