Edwards Signs for Wigan
Thursday, 10th Jun 2021 17:47
Wigan have signed winger Gwion Edwards on a free transfer after he decided against extending his stay with Town.
The Welshman rejected the Blues’ offer of a new deal and was unveiled by the Latics today after completing a medical and the necessary paperwork.
Edwards, who scored 14 times in 109 appearances – 96 in the league – under managers Paul Hurst, Paul Lambert and Paul Cook, has signed a two-year contract at the DW Stadium, which will not officially kick in until the start of next month.
The former Wales U-21 international spent three years at Portman Road following his £700,000 move from Peterborough and said: “I’m really pleased to get it sorted. I’ve travelled up from Swansea and done a medical and met everyone, and I’m really happy to be here.
“I'm looking forward to getting started. There were a few clubs after me and Wigan was one of them, so the turnaround over the last few days has been quite quick.
“I’ve played here before against Wigan, and know about the club, and know about the manager. He (Leam Richardson) sold the move to me with the ambition of what they want to do, and where they want to go. It’s something that I want to be part of.”
