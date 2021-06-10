Edwards Signs for Wigan

Thursday, 10th Jun 2021 17:47 Wigan have signed winger Gwion Edwards on a free transfer after he decided against extending his stay with Town. The Welshman rejected the Blues’ offer of a new deal and was unveiled by the Latics today after completing a medical and the necessary paperwork. Edwards, who scored 14 times in 109 appearances – 96 in the league – under managers Paul Hurst, Paul Lambert and Paul Cook, has signed a two-year contract at the DW Stadium, which will not officially kick in until the start of next month. The former Wales U-21 international spent three years at Portman Road following his £700,000 move from Peterborough and said: “I’m really pleased to get it sorted. I’ve travelled up from Swansea and done a medical and met everyone, and I’m really happy to be here. “I'm looking forward to getting started. There were a few clubs after me and Wigan was one of them, so the turnaround over the last few days has been quite quick. “I’ve played here before against Wigan, and know about the club, and know about the manager. He (Leam Richardson) sold the move to me with the ambition of what they want to do, and where they want to go. It’s something that I want to be part of.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Warkystache added 17:52 - Jun 10

What they want to do and Where they want to go? I bet it's not the same ambition as ours.... 1

Juggsy added 17:53 - Jun 10

Plainly his ambition/application is not up to our requirements 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:53 - Jun 10

I wish him well but really not bothered by this he’s another who’s gone down the football pyramid to a much smaller club like huws, chambers etc these players have been average at best hence where we finished past two season that a handful on here feel we shouldn’t got promoted with. This is why we didn’t as they are finding their level. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments