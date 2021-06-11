Chambers: I Was Told I Wouldn’t Be Leaving and Then I Would Be

Friday, 11th Jun 2021 08:57 Former Blues skipper Luke Chambers, who joined Colchester United on a two-year deal yesterday, says his Town exit came as a shock having been “told I wouldn’t be leaving and then I would be leaving” within a 10-day period. The 35-year-old was released by the Blues at the end of the season after nine years and says the move to the U’s was one of a number he received with Gillingham also understood to have shown interest. “Once it came up, it’s something that I wanted to talk to the guys about as soon as possible,” he told the Colchester Gazette. “I’ve had quite a few offers from elsewhere but I think with the timing of it, with where I am with my career, with what I feel I can bring to the club and where the club want to go, it matched that really, really well and we got the deal done. “We spoke a few days after the season. I think they let the dust settle on my release for a week maybe and we started speaking – they got my number from the boys here. “We didn’t know what was going to happen at Ipswich, so once the news broke, I was straight on the phone really. “It’s been really good to get to know everyone and for them to sell me the vision of the club and what they want to do moving forward and I think I fit into that pretty well. “This has come at the perfect time for the club and for myself and I still feel I’ve got a hell of a lot to offer on the pitch. “It’s not me coming here to see out my days as a player. I feel I’ve got three, four, five years left in me potentially so hopefully I can help us do that and enjoy the ride. “It’s the perfect fit for me to come and give my experience to the club and hopefully add value to the club, going forward." Chambers suggests there was a U-turn from the Town management on whether he would be remaining with the Blues. “After being told I wouldn’t be leaving and then I would be leaving, it was a little bit of a shock in a ten-day period," he said.



“But that’s by the by; I’ve had a fantastic career there, I’ve played hundreds of games for the club, I’ve left my mark and I feel that everything that I did there was in the best interests of the football club. “I gave the majority of my football career to that place and it will always have fond memories for me. “Who knows what’s in the future but it’s really exciting for me to step away from that and look for the opportunities that have arisen here." Chambers is settled in Suffolk, so a move to nearby Colchester suited from that angle. “Especially with the last 18 months and what’s gone on in the world, it opens your eyes a little bit more," he reflected.

“My family are really, really important to me and it wouldn’t sit right for me if I was across the country playing for someone else and not seeing them on a day to day. “That had a big part to play because at the end of the day, I’ve got four young children, my wife has been fantastic and moving was something I didn’t really want to look at."

Photo: Matchday Images



Canopus added 09:02 - Jun 11

Thank you for your passion, leadership and fond memories! … but times are new now with a new era upon us!! 0

Lukeybluey added 09:02 - Jun 11

Good man. Hope to see you back at the town in some capacity in the future. 0

Europablue added 09:11 - Jun 11

PC said that there was a role for Chambers at the club if he wanted it, but it never made sense to keep on the man who is so associated with the previous regime. I feel sympathy for Chambers, because it does seem like he was messed around 0

Bert added 09:13 - Jun 11

Chambers is more than a decent bloke who gave his best to our club but is now at a playing level that requires more pace. I feel really pleased for him and his family that they can remain in a place they love and he can continue to make a contribution to our near neighbours. A true professional who is probably a little hurt by his departure but is diplomatic with his words. 0

