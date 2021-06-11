Cornell Leaves By Mutual Consent

Friday, 11th Jun 2021 16:18 Keeper David Cornell has left the club with his contract having been terminated by mutial consent. A statement on the club site reads: “The keeper was informed that opportunities at Portman Road next season would likely have been limited, and as such he has decided to pursue other options.” The 30-year-old, who had another year remaining on his contract, joined the Blues on a free transfer last summer after leaving Northampton. The Welshman went on to make 10 League One starts as well as five games in cups. We understand Town’s other senior keeper Tomas Holy has also been told he can move on this summer with the Blues on the lookout for two new glovesmen.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tractorboy58 added 16:20 - Jun 11

good 0

therein61 added 16:20 - Jun 11

At least one new keeper coming in then. 1

Marcus added 16:24 - Jun 11

mutial consent? 0

coolcat added 16:28 - Jun 11

Wishing Cornell best of luck for the future. 0

Gilesy added 16:32 - Jun 11

It's a harsh world at this level. Good luck! 0

Monkey_Blue added 16:33 - Jun 11

Didnt rate him but I thought we were told no contracts being paid off. There is no way Cornell has left without some sort of pay-off. That eats into wage cap. He was outstanding at a lower level but he was the Clive baker to holy’s craig forest. -3

ThaiBlue added 16:37 - Jun 11

Think he done ok to be fair,when your a keeper you have to play them every week to get used to the players in front of him.yes he made a mistake or too but overall done well when called up.to much chop change for both keepers last season in my opinion.hope he does well on his next journey. 0

Bradleyblue89 added 16:41 - Jun 11

Less upset about this one, bit sad about Holy. He loved the club in the short time he was here, and it does seem that he has been pretty much told to go and find another club. Wouldn't be surprised if that was mutual consent too. Odd to be asked to be the face of the new Keeper jersey and at the same time asking you to find another club. 0

austractor added 16:46 - Jun 11

Assuming the timing indicates we have secured the replacement.



As excited as I am about players coming in, the whole “you can all leave” still has me a little worried. 😬 0

blues1 added 16:47 - Jun 11

Monkeyblue. It wont eat into the wage bill at all. It's a pay off, not wages. No different than if u were to be made redundant. The redundancy money does not come out of the companies wage budget. 1

blues1 added 16:49 - Jun 11

Bradleyblue89. Dont know why ur sad about Holy. While Cornell isnt the best keeper around, hes still better than Holy. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:56 - Jun 11

Didn't really convince me, but I wish him well. Agree with BradleyBlue that it will be a pity if Holy leaves, as he did seem to be a very decent guy with an attachment to the club. But there is clearly no room for sentiment in the new ITFC. 0

