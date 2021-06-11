First Team and U23s to Play Friendlies at Bury Town

Friday, 11th Jun 2021 16:33

The Blues will play two friendlies at Bury Town this summer with the first team and the U23s both making a trip to West Suffolk.

The U23s make the visit to the Denny Bros Stadium on Saturday 10th July (KO 3pm) with Paul Cook's senior side there on Tuesday 13th July (KO 7.30pm).

The friendlies were arranged as part of the deal which saw young winger Ross Crane move to the Blues last summer.





