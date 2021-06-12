Barnsley Linked With Downes

Saturday, 12th Jun 2021 16:05 Championship Barnsley are reported to be preparing an offer for Blues midfielder Flynn Downes. The 22-year-old has been told he can find a new club this summer along with most of his team-mates. Now, according to Football Insider, the Tykes are set to make a move for the former England U19 and U20 international. Last summer, the Blues turned down two offers from Crystal Palace for Downes of £1.2 million and then £1.6 million with the Brentwood-born academy product subsequently handing in a transfer request. Downes, who is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season, made 17 starts and eight sub appearances for Town in 2020/21 and in total has made 75 starts and 25 sub appearances for the club, scoring three times.

Photo: TWTD



Counagoal added 16:11 - Jun 12

One of our best players in my opinion. I’d keep him and in Cooks 4-2-3-1 system I think the options of Evans, Harper, Crooks and Downes for the sitting two in midfield will be a real force for this division. 6

arc added 16:16 - Jun 12



I'll be desperately sorry to see Downes (and Dozzell) go. I just hope Cook is genuinely building something good. 3

PositivelyPortman added 16:17 - Jun 12

Bishop, that video you knocked up hasn’t gone down very well so far has it? 1

DavefromWatford added 16:18 - Jun 12

I agree with Counagoal. He was one of our top 6 players, should hang on to him really as a squad player. We could face him next season, would be an interesting encounter. 5

Nottsboy added 16:19 - Jun 12

Would like to see him stay, but PC has no faith in him ( EG ) find another club if there's no trust from your manager what's the point in staying he might as well progress at another club. I still say PC has a massive hill to climb to get the players he wants at the club to get promoted my feeling is not next season but maybe the season after. Hope I'm wrong we will see. 3

shortmarine1969 added 16:24 - Jun 12

Must admit I have a real concern about the approach of telling them they can all go, as first, we have to replace them with better players , can we manage that.? I am not sure we can , second, if they stay they are hardly going to be motivated , the approach on both fronts mentioned could bite us in the bum!.



We know that Downes can perform in the championship - so within a good team in the first, he is a decent player !.



I really hope that PC knows what he is doing as to date he has done very little to garner any confidence in him!! 3

MerseyBlue added 16:29 - Jun 12

Downes and Dobra are the two I'd be most disappointed about going. That being said, we wanted a rebuild and there were always going to be outgoings as well as incomings. 2

RegencyBlue added 16:31 - Jun 12

People seem to forget Downes doesn’t want to be here. He put in a transfer request last summer and another season in League 1 isn’t going to appeal to him.



Suits both parties that he moves on. 9

Monkey_Blue added 16:41 - Jun 12

RegencyBlue… that’s because he was being offered a premiership club, possibly life changing money etc. Do you really think he dreams of Barnsley. Problem is whatever he was worth has been devalued because of his stop start season and Cook telling him to go. If we get £500k I’d be shocked and we won’t get anywhere near as good for that to replace him. 2

stopmoaning added 16:42 - Jun 12

Barnsley? If that’s his ambition, then let him go. 2

bluewarrior added 16:44 - Jun 12

Keep Downes ….. unless a prem side comes in. 1

BettyBlue added 16:49 - Jun 12

Did Paul Cook go to the Paul Hirst School of Football Management.



Talk about shooting yourself in the foot. Everybody loses in a deal like this.



Nobody has sacked the whole, replaced them all in a month and gone on to have a successful season. Nobody.



Get Paul cook out now. -5

BettyBlue added 16:50 - Jun 12

squad 0

bluesteal74 added 16:52 - Jun 12

End of the day we've just got to trust PC & Mark Ashton I'm shore they no what there doing and let's hope they do 1

BlueArrow added 16:55 - Jun 12

I thought he might leave but Barnsley 1

Suffolkboy added 16:59 - Jun 12

PC wants to clear the decks completely ,not much doubt and has his eyes solely on creating a tight squad ,slimmed down , full of physicality , experience and footballing know how — therefore little time for re- education ,development and experiment ,it seems .FD has all the ingredients to become a real powerhouse,but needs to be developed and mature sensibly ; should profit from the right new surroundings .

COYB 2

London_Blue added 17:02 - Jun 12

I think our expectation are so low now that losing Downes seems a catastrophe. In my opinion, he is an ok defensive midfielder, but that’s it. He doesn’t score goals, control games or rally the troops. If the players proposed to be coming in do happen, he will be quickly forgotten. 1

BettyBlue added 17:11 - Jun 12

So Paul cook can't develop any half decent players we've got knocking around.



Seems he's only prepared to be in charge of a fully formed successful winning side or else he throws all his toys out of the pram.



Well good luck with buying a fully formed promotion winning team on eBay in 3 weeks. 0

markchips added 17:12 - Jun 12

Would have liked to have kept him but he seems to want to go so best to get the best price we can. Beginning to think that maybe the outstanding youngsters we have aren’t so great after all they have not performed in the equivalent of the third division 0

TrueBlue1996 added 17:14 - Jun 12

His not wanted to be here for a while now, so let him go don’t want players here who aren’t 100% committed no matter how good they are. 1

Blocker123 added 17:14 - Jun 12

BlueArrow…..😂🤣😂🤣 Nice one.👍🏻 0

Churchman added 17:16 - Jun 12

Downes wanted away last season and I can’t think that’s changed. If he wants to go, let him. Time is over for being grateful players are here. He is a good player and will do well in the Championship. Barnsley is a big step up from middling League One but I think he will be more than good enough.



It shows how much the club had fallen apart in the past 20 years that we are so far behind Barnsley at the moment. Lot of work for Cook to do and quickly. 0

peteswindon added 17:17 - Jun 12

IMO let him go he is ok at best. Remember he wanted to leave put in a transfer request so he has no loyalty to Ipswich. As for Cook telling everyone they can go all he has done is what all supporters have been saying all last season, not good enough. If you are good enough prove it. 1

London_Blue added 17:22 - Jun 12

BettyBlue, I know he’s young but he’s played 94/96 games in both League 1 and Championship, how much more experience does he need? PC might be a coach but if he’s got the resources to buy fundamentally better players, why wouldn’t he?



It’s already been made clear that the 3 Lions don’t have patience, so let’s spend some money, get some decent, young, vocal and physical players in, and build for next year. Downes has had his chance! 0

