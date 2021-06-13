Needham Trialist Page Signs Pro Deal With Town

Sunday, 13th Jun 2021 13:28

Callum Page, who spent most of the season on trial with the Blues U23s from Needham Market, has revealed he has signed a professional deal at Portman Road.

We understand the midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the club having an option for a further season.

TWTD revealed that Page was on trial with the Blues back in November and the youngster continued to feature for the side coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher throughout the rest of the season.

“Happy to have signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town. Proud moment for me and my family, this is just the beginning,” Page said on Instagram.

Page was a full-time member of Needham’s academy scheme featuring for their U18s and reserves sides before signing a contract at Bloomfields in February 2020 having broken into the Southern Football League Premier Division Central club's first team.

A Town XI is playing a friendly at Needham Market on Wednesday 21st July (KO 7.45pm).





