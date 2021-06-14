PFA Contact Judge Claim
Monday, 14th Jun 2021 09:32
Reports that the PFA has contacted former Town midfielder Alan Judge regarding his Portman Road departure in April appear unlikely to come to anything, TWTD understands.
The 32-year-old’s time with the Blues ended abruptly when it emerged that a 30th League One start would automatically trigger another year at the club, with the Irishman already on 29.
Manager Paul Cook wasn’t planning to keep Judge at the club for 2021/22 and so the former Brentford man was told he wouldn’t play for the club again.
Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that the PFA have contacted Judge to see whether he wants to take action regarding what they describe as his “acrimonious departure”.
However, we understand Judge’s exit was nothing like as rancorous as claimed with Judge frustrated at not to be able to play a further part but accepting the situation as it was.
We understand the midfielder has continued to spend time at Town's Playford Road training ground over the summer.
Writing a few days after his time at Town came to an end, Judge said: “In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry. I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning, that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended.
“We both came to the agreement that there was no point in risking our position from both sides’ perspective.
“Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club.
We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk. We now await our next adventure wherever that may take us.”
The former Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move to League Two Colchester United where his former team-mates Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse have already signed this summer.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]