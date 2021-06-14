PFA Contact Judge Claim

Monday, 14th Jun 2021 09:32 Reports that the PFA has contacted former Town midfielder Alan Judge regarding his Portman Road departure in April appear unlikely to come to anything, TWTD understands. The 32-year-old’s time with the Blues ended abruptly when it emerged that a 30th League One start would automatically trigger another year at the club, with the Irishman already on 29. Manager Paul Cook wasn’t planning to keep Judge at the club for 2021/22 and so the former Brentford man was told he wouldn’t play for the club again. Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that the PFA have contacted Judge to see whether he wants to take action regarding what they describe as his “acrimonious departure”. However, we understand Judge’s exit was nothing like as rancorous as claimed with Judge frustrated at not to be able to play a further part but accepting the situation as it was. We understand the midfielder has continued to spend time at Town's Playford Road training ground over the summer. Writing a few days after his time at Town came to an end, Judge said: “In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry. I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning, that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended. “We both came to the agreement that there was no point in risking our position from both sides’ perspective. “Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club. We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk. We now await our next adventure wherever that may take us.” The former Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move to League Two Colchester United where his former team-mates Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse have already signed this summer.

Photo: TWTD



