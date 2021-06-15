Friendlies at Lowestoft and May & Baker

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 09:10

A Town XI is set to play a friendly at Lowestoft Town on Wednesday 7th July (KO 7.30pm), while the U18s will face May & Baker FC at Aveley’s Parkside on Wednesday 21st July (KO 7.30pm).

A friendly at Crown Meadow is a regular pre-season fixture and it’s likely it will be an U23s side which faces the Southern League Premier Division Central Trawlerboys as was the case last year when goals from Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs saw the young Blues to a 2-1 victory.

The U18s will be facing the first team from Thurlow Nunn League Division One South side May & Baker.





Photo: Matchday Images