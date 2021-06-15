Adult Memberships On Sale

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 10:59

Town’s adult membership packages are now on sale.

Ultimate, Gold and Silver memberships are available for supporters aged 16 and over, with Ultimate and Gold memberships only available to season ticket holders. Full details of the schemes can be found on the club website.

The club say Junior Blues memberships for fans aged 5-15-years-old will go on sale later in the week with all 2020/21 Junior Blues given a free membership for the campaign ahead.





Photo: Matchday Images