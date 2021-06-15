TWTD Questionnaire 2020/21 Results Now Online

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 13:28 TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2020/21 are now available. This year 1,777 fans took part, a little up on last year, a significant cross-section of the club’s support. Due to the absence of fans at games, a number of regular questions are missing, among them the best away day, best away fans at Portman Road and ratings on the concourse bars and FanZone. Thankfully it seems likely they'll be back on next year's survey. Similarly, there are no questions on ITFC Women's season with their league programme having lasted only four matches. They'll be back on next year's questionnaire with the Tractor Girls deservedly set to play in a higher division in 2021/22. TWTD’s Phil Ham will be joining the Blue Monday team for a podcast discussing the results which will be available at 7am on Thursday morning. To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 12 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts. Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.

Photo: Action Images



