Butcher Inducted Into National Football Museum Hall of Fame

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 16:16 Blues and England legend Terry Butcher has been inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame. Butcher, 62, who is currently coaching Town’s U23s alongside Kieron Dyer, was inducted at Portman Road today by his mentor Sir Bobby Robson’s wife, Lady Elsie, and son, Mark. The National Football Museum Hall of Fame “aims to highlight the achievements of those who have made an outstanding contribution to football”. Butcher was a key member of Robson’s side which won the UEFA Cup in 1981 and represented England at the 1982, 1986 and 1990 World Cups, while also achieving success in Scotland with Rangers.

Photos: TWTD/National Football Museum



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluelodgeblue added 16:20 - Jun 15

Now this is a real legend! 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:25 - Jun 15

"Outstanding" doesn't do him justice! 2

Blue56 added 16:31 - Jun 15

I have known Terry since 1986, you cannot meet a nicer man. 2

ButchersBrokenNose added 16:32 - Jun 15

My favorite ever player. He was immense in every game I saw him play, whether for Town or England. I got to meet him when I was a boy and again about 30 years later. He was an absolute gentlemen on both occasions; he gave freely of his time and was genuinely interested in me and suffered questions from me that I am sure he had heard a million times before. I wish we had a few more like him today.



Well-deserved, Terry. Congratulations. 3

KernewekBlue added 16:39 - Jun 15

If only he were 40 years younger!



Well done Terry... remember vividly your bloodied and battered head wrapped in that bandage while you carried on for the cause. A true Town and England hero.



Well and truly deserved this honour. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 16:46 - Jun 15

Now TERRY is a real legend , a Town hero ,as were his team mates at the time, played for the shirt, played for his pride and played for his country, Never got above himself, and respected for all he achieved and as a person, I wont see the likes of him in a Town shirt again. 1

cat added 17:01 - Jun 15

Butcher is my undisputed favourite ITFC player of all time. My best years of following the club were the mid 80’s (when we won nothing lol) when I used to travel everywhere. A great warrior and a true ITFC legend. 0

blue62 added 17:04 - Jun 15





https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/ipswich-town-legend-terry-butcher-flat feel lucky enough to have seen him play, some advantages to being late 50s, but he is a legend for this as well. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments