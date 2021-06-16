TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Alan Lee Part One

In the third podcast of the new collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday we speak to former Town striker and academy coach, Republic of Ireland international and current Bury Town director Alan Lee.

In the first part Lee talks about his time as a young player coming through at Aston Villa, being schooled by Dalian Atkinson, his time player with the Blues, that Amsterdam trip, his departure and his time with Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.

Part two, on his coaching in the academy and life at Bury Town follows Friday morning.





Photo: Action Images