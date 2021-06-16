New Job For Former Assistant Manager Taylor

Wednesday, 16th Jun 2021 09:24 Former Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has been named the first-team coach at Scottish Premiership side Ross County. Taylor will be working under former Norwich City defender and ex-Watford, Cardiff and Wigan boss Malky Mackay at the club where he was a midfielder between 2005 and 2006. The 46-year-old Scot left Portman Road in February alongside manager Paul Lambert having been appointed by the former boss in October 2018. “Stuart is someone I have known for a number of years in football and brings vast experience of coaching at all levels of the game,” Mackay told the official Staggies website. “He will be a fabulous addition to our coaching team at Ross County and I know our players will benefit from his advice and guidance. I’m excited to have Stuart on board with us for this next chapter.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Cookycrew added 09:33 - Jun 16

Best of Luck Stuart. 0

Pencilpete added 09:33 - Jun 16

Ross County is probably his level 0

Cadiar added 09:39 - Jun 16

Good move for him, always thought Malky M was a good manager, certainly more impressive than Lambert. Hope the other training staff all get jobs. 0

TrumptonBlue added 09:46 - Jun 16

Bad news for fourth officials in the Scottish Premiership. 0

