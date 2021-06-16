Quantcast
New Job For Former Assistant Manager Taylor
Wednesday, 16th Jun 2021 09:24

Former Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has been named the first-team coach at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

Taylor will be working under former Norwich City defender and ex-Watford, Cardiff and Wigan boss Malky Mackay at the club where he was a midfielder between 2005 and 2006.

The 46-year-old Scot left Portman Road in February alongside manager Paul Lambert having been appointed by the former boss in October 2018.

“Stuart is someone I have known for a number of years in football and brings vast experience of coaching at all levels of the game,” Mackay told the official Staggies website.

“He will be a fabulous addition to our coaching team at Ross County and I know our players will benefit from his advice and guidance. I’m excited to have Stuart on board with us for this next chapter.”


Photo: Matchday Images



Cookycrew added 09:33 - Jun 16
Best of Luck Stuart.
0

Pencilpete added 09:33 - Jun 16
Ross County is probably his level
0

Cadiar added 09:39 - Jun 16
Good move for him, always thought Malky M was a good manager, certainly more impressive than Lambert. Hope the other training staff all get jobs.
0

TrumptonBlue added 09:46 - Jun 16
Bad news for fourth officials in the Scottish Premiership.
0


