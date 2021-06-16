New Job For Former Assistant Manager Taylor
Wednesday, 16th Jun 2021 09:24
Former Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has been named the first-team coach at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.
Taylor will be working under former Norwich City defender and ex-Watford, Cardiff and Wigan boss Malky Mackay at the club where he was a midfielder between 2005 and 2006.
The 46-year-old Scot left Portman Road in February alongside manager Paul Lambert having been appointed by the former boss in October 2018.
“Stuart is someone I have known for a number of years in football and brings vast experience of coaching at all levels of the game,” Mackay told the official Staggies website.
“He will be a fabulous addition to our coaching team at Ross County and I know our players will benefit from his advice and guidance. I’m excited to have Stuart on board with us for this next chapter.”
Photo: Matchday Images
