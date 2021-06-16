Academy Trio Sign Pro Deals
Wednesday, 16th Jun 2021 14:39
Blues youngsters Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Ola Bello have signed their first pro deals with the club, while Town have confirmed that Needham Market midfielder Callum Page has moved to Portman Road, as reported over the weekend.
Central defender Armin and midfielder Humphreys (pictured above) having signed two-year deals with an option for another season and Bello a one-year contract with the club having an option for an additional year. Page has agreed a two-year deal with an option for a further campaign.
Colchester-based Armin has been at the club since the U8s and was understood to be interesting Liverpool prior to joining as a full-time scholar last summer.
One of those to impress in the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, the 17-year-old scored the winner in the tie at Middlesbrough.
Central midfielder Humphreys, 17, has just finished his first year as a scholar, having also been with the Blues since the U8s.
The Colchester-based box-to-box midfielder, who can also operate at left-back, was another of those who impressed during the Blues’ FA Youth Cup run.
Bello, 18, who was signed from Billericay Town, has just ended his two-year scholarship also caught the eye during the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run having netted a hat-trick in the second-round 5-0 win at Chelmsford.
Armin
Humphreys
Bello
Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC
