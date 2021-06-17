Vincent-Young Junior Blues Ambassador

Thursday, 17th Jun 2021 11:20 Town full-back Kane Vincent-Young has been named the Junior Blues ambassador for the 2021/22 season with memberships having gone on sale this morning. Vincent-Young, who joined the club from Colchester almost two years ago, has written a letter to the club’s young fans. Hi guys,

I'm delighted to be the Junior Blues ambassador for the upcoming season! You guys are so important to us. You are the core of our support for years to come so it's brilliant to have you on board. I look forward to meeting you all next season at matches and events.

See you soon. Kane Junior Blues and Foals memberships can be purchased here with those that do so prior to Thursday 1st July having a chance to win the shirt that Wes Burns wore when he signed which has been signed by the new Town forward. All 2020/21 Junior Blues members are being given free membership for 2021/22 season with packs sent out by the end of the month. Full information on the Junior Blues can be found here.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



Dissboyitfc added 11:29 - Jun 17

Excellent! In other news, has the Harper deal fallen through? Gone very quiet. 0

